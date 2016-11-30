Victor Cruz aware of showdown with Cowboys on horizon

Victor Cruz said the Giants aren’t looking past the Steelers, but in his weekly radio appearance on WFAN he admitted that they’re certainly aware of the team that looms on the schedule beyond this week’s game.

“Of course,” he said of the knowledge that the Giants host the first-place Cowboys on Dec. 11. “We’ve got eyes.”

They’ve probably had eyes on the game since the opener, and so have the Cowboys. The Giants won that game, 20-19. It was the only loss of the season so far for Dallas, which has rattled off 10 straight wins since.

While that streak is impressive, Cruz seemed to suggest that the Cowboys might be a bit soft and ill-fitted to playing December games in the Northeast, particularly at MetLife Stadium.

“It’s gonna be a big one,” Cruz said. “We’re excited for it. Me personally, I’ve been wanting to see them come out of that bubble in Dallas, play in some cold weather, get their hand warmers out and see what happens.”

The Cowboys are guaranteed to be in first place in the NFC East for that game next week, but there is a chance the Giants could be playing for the top spot in the division. The Cowboys would have to lose to the Vikings in Minnesota on Thursday while the Giants beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Even if that doesn’t happen, the Dec. 11 game in prime time should play a large role in figuring out playoff berths and seedings.

Cruz may be glancing at the Cowboys, but it’s the Steelers that are staring back at him and the Giants.

“The Steelers are definitely big enough for us to focus on this one week,” Cruz said. “Coach McAdoo spoke about it today: We can’t beat these next five teams in one week. We have to take our time and go one week at a time and face these teams with a full head of steam, with great preparation, understanding exactly how we want to come at this team and how we want to win against this team.”