Victor Cruz calls himself a 'pretty high priority' for new Giants deal

Even though Victor Cruz had said he wanted to have a new deal with the Giants completed by the end of the 2012 season, he said he's "not getting antsy" that negotiations seem to have stalled nearly a month after the team's last game.

"I'm just waiting my time," Cruz said on Thursday at the Super Bowl. "I know the Giants have a lot of decisions to make as far as all the other free agents we have so I'm just being patient. I know they have to come around at some point."

The phrase "come around" may not necessarily mean a long-term contract. Cruz will be a restricted free agent at the end of the league's calendar year on March 12, so if the Giants do not come to an agreement on a new deal they can place a tender on him (presumably a first-round). In that case, if another team wanted to sign Cruz, they would have to surrender their draft pick to the Giants.

Cruz said he isn't thinking about a tender.

"I'm just worried about them coming together and coming to any type of decision," he said. "I have no feeling whether I want to be tendered, how I feel about it. Either way, I just want to come to an agreement where something will keep me in New York."

That seemed to be close to a done deal a few months ago when Cruz said there was a structure in place for a new contract. But the sides could not finalize a deal, and Jerry Reese said it was tabled. In an interview on SiriusNFL Radio on Thursday, Cruz said he was "waiting for them to come back to us" in the volley.

"I understand it's a negotiation, it has to go back and forth," Cruz said. "The two sides have to agree at some point and I guess at that point they kind of agreed to disagree so we're just being patient. Hopefully something comes along and we'll be happy with it."

Cruz, who set a Pro Bowl record with 10 receptions last week, was at the Super Bowl signing autographs at the NFL Experience and was also handing out footballs to kids on behalf of Castrol motor oil at their "speed and mobility" booth. Cruz certainly has shown over the last two seasons that he has speed and mobility. He's one of the Giants' best players, one of four to go to this season's Pro Bowl.

"I consider myself as a pretty high priority in the Giants organization right now," Cruz said. "Hopefully they feel the same way and we can get to an agreement."