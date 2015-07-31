Victor Cruz ready to get back on the field, and he will Friday

Victor Cruz walked into his closet Thursday -- the day he had been anticipating and aiming toward for almost 10 months -- and said there was one article of clothing that was "just kind of glowing."

It was a red Michael Jordan Bulls jersey, but not the traditional 23. No, this was the 45 jersey, the one Jordan wore when he first returned to the NBA after his brief time away.

"I just grabbed it and put it on," Cruz said. "Felt like there was a little symbolism for today. The Return was definitely on my mind. When Jordan came back wearing the 4-5, he wasn't playing with people. So that's kind of the symbolism."

Cruz has completed the first major step in his own return. He was cleared to participate in training camp and participated in the team's conditioning assessment by running a half-dozen 100-yard sprints. He expects to be on the field Friday when the team begins practicing.

"This was an important day," Cruz said. "[Friday] is obviously another obstacle getting out there on the field, doing some routes and being part of the team again. I'm excited, man. I've been counting down this time from 10 months ago and I'm excited to get back out there."

Giants add WR Jones

Veteran receiver James Jones, 31, agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Giants. It will be signed when he arrives at training camp Friday, pending a physical, according to a source. The signing will reunite Jones, 31, with offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, who was a position coach in Green Bay during Jones' seven seasons there. Optimistic on Eli deal

John Mara said he is optimistic that the team will agree to an extension with Eli Manning and would like to have it done by the end of training camp. "We want him to be here and finish his career as a Giant," he said. "I'm sure he wants the same thing."