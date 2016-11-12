Victor Cruz remains a big question for Monday’s Giants game

Victor Cruz has yet to practice with the Giants this week, but the team lists him as questionable to play on Monday night against the Bengals and there is still optimism he will. Cruz injured his ankle in the second quarter of last week’s win over the Eagles.

The Giants did not have a practice on Saturday but projected that if they did, Cruz would not have participated. He is expected to participate in Sunday morning’s “launch” workout which the Giants hold on the day before their games. If he gets through that and wakes up on Monday without any swelling or pain issues, he’ll likely be given the green light to play.

“We’ll take it day by day,” Ben McAdoo said.

Asked during the week about having an extra day to get his ankle in shape for the game on Monday night this week, Cruz said: “It helps a ton.”

The only player the Giants have ruled out for the game is G Justin Pugh (knee). LB Jonathan Casillas (calf) was added to the injury report on Saturday and is listed as questionable. S Andrew Adams (shoulder) and DE Kerry Wynn (cleared from the concussion protocol) are also questionable.

Backup QB Ryan Nassib who missed last week’s game with a sore elbow returned as a full practice participant on Friday and has no designation for Monday on the injury report, meaning he is healthy enough to play. Whether or not the Giants activate him or fellow backup QB Josh Johnson will be a coaches decision, not a medical one.