Victor Cruz says he’s still training to play

Victor Cruz spoke during Super Bowl LII festivities while participating in a two-day effort to expose Minnesota kids to interactive technology experiences and open their eyes to the to the tech careers of the future in partnership with Verizon (which is donating $200 million to STEM charities).

“It made perfect sense to be here in Minnesota,” he said. “Myself and Karl-Anthony Towns just visited a middle school here in Minnesota to talk to these kids about STEM education, just enlightening them and telling them that there are more areas of importance in the STEM world. You don’t have to just be an athlete to make it a professional organization, you can be a trainer, or you can be someone who facilitates heart monitors and things like that for the athletes . . . That’s why this partnership was perfect, and it goes hand in hand with everything I do with my foundation work.”

He was also here as a former Super Bowl champion. And as a former Giant.

But as a former NFL player?

Not yet.

“I’m still training to play,” said Cruz, who was cut by the Bears before the 2017 season began and did not play this year. “I definitely want to give it one more shot and see what football has in store for me. I want to explore all football opportunities before I turn the page . . . I just want to make sure that football is completely out of my system before I hang them up.”