Victor Cruz thinks he’ll be ready for opener but might not play Thursday

Victor Cruz played just over a half of one preseason game. But that’s enough.

Asked if he feels he needs to play in Thursday’s final preseason game against the Patriots in order to be ready for the regular-season opener, he said: “I don’t think so . . . I think I can go out there September 11 and be OK.”

That’s not to say Cruz wants to wait that long. After almost two years without game action, he’d like to play again Thursday.

“I know in the coach Coughlin era, if we didn’t play well in the third one, he’d give us a series or two in the fourth,” he said Saturday night. “We’ll see how it goes [with new coach Ben McAdoo]. I definitely would love to play and obviously to continue to build some rapport with Eli [Manning] and kind of just continue to build on what I’ve already put out there, but that’s obviously up to coach McAdoo and we’ll see what he says.”

McAdoo didn’t say anything about Thursday’s plan, but he was clearly happy with what Cruz gave him Saturday (one catch for 4 yards).

“It’s a big step, a big step,” McAdoo said. “He looked comfortable and confident.”

Just the way the Giants want him to be Sept. 11 in Dallas.