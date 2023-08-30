Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson feels 'ready' after being activated from the PUP list

On a day the Giants said good bye to many players, they welcomed back one of their own.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was activated off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday. After tearing his ACL on Nov. 20, Robinson said he met his goal in terms of his return.

“From the moment that I tore my ACL, that’s what I was wondering, can I be back Week 1?” he said. “[I] talked to Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache out in [Los Angeles] and he was like, ‘It could be a shot. You just have to put the work in.' And I told him that was exactly what I was going to do. Luckily, about a month ago everything started looking really, really good and I was able to get back out there today.”

Like all NFL teams, the Giants were required to cut their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Among the more notable players who were cut: quarterback Tommy DeVito; wide receivers Collin Johnson, Jamison Crowder, David Sills and Cole Beasley (who may return to the practice squad); tight ends Ryan Jones and Chris Myarick (to injured reserve) and Tommy Sweeney to the non-football injury list.

Second-year linebacker and former sixth-round draft pick Darrian Beavers was among the cuts, in what was likely a consequence of the Giants trading for Isaiah Simmons last week. Outside linebacker Oshane Ximines met the same fate.

When coach Brian Daboll spoke to the media Tuesday, he said: “Long couple of days here, obviously made some cuts. It’s kind of still a fluid situation right now.”

At some point, the Giants will set their initial practice squad, which could include some of the players who lost their jobs Tuesday.

For Robinson, he smiled in the locker room as he spoke with reporters. By getting back now, before a game has been played, he met his goal. If he stayed on the PUP list, Robinson would have had to miss at least the season’s first four games. Instead, he was a participant in Tuesday's practice.

“I just wanted to get back out there and just get that chemistry back with [quarterback] Daniel [Jones], and just see what we can do from there,” Robinson said. “I’m ready.”