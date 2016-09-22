Weston Richburg looking forward to facing Cullen Jenkins

There will be a lot of angry, bitter matchups on Sunday when the Giants host the Redskins. But there will be one that is pretty cordial, too. At least at first.

Center Weston Richburg said he is not only looking forward to playing against former teammate Cullen Jenkins but seeing him as well. Richburg said he wouldn’t be surprised if Jenkins, who signed with Washington and plays defensive tackle, greeted him with a joke from across the line of scrimmage.

“He’s got that type of personality,” Richburg said. “But we both know why we’re ultimately there. It’ll be football time.”

Richburg said he was always impressed by Jenkins’ professionalism during their two seasons together with the Giants, facing each other in practices and in training camps.

“Being in the league that long and still kicking, I respect that guy,” Richburg said. “He does it the right way. He’s a pro. He handles things the right way, handles tough situations the right way. You can see that and take something from that. It’s obviously worked for him.”

Richburg had heard that Jenkins signed with Washington during the preseason, then he also heard the team released him. It wasn’t until this week that he realized Jenkins was with Washington again.

“We just saw him on film so I figured he got back on the team somehow,” he said. “He looked good, very quick. Always has been. He’s good competition and a good guy, too. It’ll be good to see him as a former teammate but it’ll be good to play against a guy as talented as he is too.”