When healthy, David Wilson ready to shine in Giants' new offense

Running back David Wilson hasn’t yet played in the Giants’ new offense, but when he does he thinks he’ll be able to flourish.

Why?

"No decisions," he said.

And he’s not the first player to note the simplicity of the system. The wide receivers have been glowing about not having to decipher coverages and signal their intentions back to the quarterback like they used to do under the more complicated ways of Kevin Gilbride. Now, they can just run their assigned routes and try to beat the cornerbacks.

Same goes for running backs, Wilson said.

“It’s kind of me finding the hole and finding the crease,” he said. “Also I have the ability to be able to, the running backs have the ability to be able to create flow in the defenses and certain plays and get out there and be athletes.”

Wilson still needs medical clearance to get out there. He’ll have another exam on his surgically repaired neck when the players report for camp on July 21. An exam earlier this month showed that the surgery is healing nicely but he was not cleared for full participation. Team physician Russell Warren said he expects Wilson to be cleared in July.

“We already know the situation, I’ve talked about it enough,” Wilson said. “I’m looking to get cleared on the 21st.”

