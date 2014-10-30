When will Giants' Josh Brown kick a field goal again?

By the time the Giants take the field against the Colts on Monday night, it will have been 29 days since Josh Brown lined up to attempt a field goal. He wasn't asked to make any in the shutout loss to the Eagles, nor was he called upon to attempt any against the Cowboys. Factor in the bye week and Brown has been living in semi-retirement for the last month.

"You take the shots that are given to you," Brown said. "That's it. Control what you can control, be ready, be prepared, and continue to do what I've been doing. Working hard and patiently waiting."

Brown said this is the longest span he's spent in drydock in his career.

"I don't know if I've ever had two games in a row where I didn't try one," he said.

He actually went the first two games of this season without an attempt. Still, Brown, 35, is having a very strong season. He's made all seven attempts, including a 50-yarder. He's had two games with three field goals a piece. He's made all 19 of his extra points. And he's put 21 of his 32 kickoffs in or out of the back of the end zone for touchbacks. Oh, and the Giants are 3-0 in games when he attempts (and makes) a field goal. They are 0-4 in the games he has not.

Brown is trying hard to focus on not focusing on his inactivity and keeping with his usual routines while waiting to be called upon.

"I don't feel like there's any major straining that we need to do [in practice] and we don't necessarily want to over-prepare," he said of trying to replicate pressure during the team's daily workouts. "I just want to continue to train as if every day is a game. You kick the five field goals you're given [in practice] every day as if it's a game and you make all of them."

Of course, there is no guarantee he'll get to line up for a field goal against the Colts. It could be another week - or another, or another! - before he attempts a three-pointer. But if he has to try one on Monday night, he said he'll be confident about it even though it's been a long time since he's done it.

"Just like in practice," he said. "That's the idea."