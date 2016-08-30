Will Beatty agrees to terms to help shore up offensive line

Former Giants tackle Will Beatty was a salary-cap casualty when he was waived in February, but he agreed to terms Tuesday to return and help shore up an offensive line that has performed poorly in three preseason games. Beatty, who originally was scheduled to receive $6.625 million, will get a one-year deal guaranteed for $1.1 million with incentives worth up to $750,000, according to his agents.

Beatty was the Giants’ second-round pick in 2009 and started at left tackle from 2011 through 2014. He tore a pectoral muscle during OTA workouts before the 2015 season and wound up missing the entire year when he suffered a shoulder injury during rehab that eventually required surgery.

Although he generated interest from a few teams recently, Beatty reached out to the Giants about a possible return. They obviously need his experience after generating just 31 points and 29 first downs and converting only 4 of 36 third-down plays in three preseason games. The first-team offense has not scored in 12 possessions.

Coach Ben McAdoo made no mention of Beatty in his media session after practice. When asked about seeking offensive line help, he said, “You never say never. You’re always looking to get better.”

Beatty worked out for the Giants Tuesday morning, passed a physical and was seen at the Meadowlands training facility shortly after noon. It is unlikely he will play left tackle, which was taken over last season by rookie Ereck Flowers. Beatty is expected to compete at right tackle with veteran Marshall Newhouse.

Roster trimming

The Giants cut 12 players to reduce the roster to 74, one below the 75-man limit to leave space for Beatty when the signing officially is announced. Safety Cooper Taylor, the Giants’ fifth-round choice in 2013, was waived, and tackle Byron Stingily (concussion) was placed on injured reserve. Defensive back Bennett Jackson, a sixth-round draft pick in 2014 who missed the past two seasons following knee surgery, was waived.

Rookie tight end Ryan Malleck (burner) was waived/injured, and eight other rookies or first-year free agents were released, including RB Marshaun Coprich, WRs K.J. Maye and Kadron Boone, CB Joe Powell, OL Shane McDermott, DTs Davon Coleman and Greg Milhouse and DE Mike Rose.