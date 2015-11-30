Win over Giants puts Washington in excellent position

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington is sitting pretty in an ugly division.

Sunday's 20-14 victory over the Giants at FedEx Field not only moved the Redskins into a first-place tie with the Giants at 5-6 but left them in favorable position to win the NFC East title based on tiebreakers and upcoming schedule.

The Redskins and Giants split their season series, and the next tiebreaker is divisional record. The Redskins are 2-1 with three games left -- two against the Tony Romo-less Cowboys and one against the Eagles. They also play the Bears and Bills.

The Giants are 2-3 in the division with but one NFC East game left -- against the Eagles on Jan. 3. They play the Jets, Dolphins, currently undefeated Panthers and Vikings before then.

After going 4-12 last season, the Redskins are in no mood to apologize for their less-than-impressive record, given where they stand going into the final month.

"We're just trying to move forward and trying to develop these players, and to get it to where we want it to get," coach Jay Gruden said.

"But to be 5-6 after 11 games, in a position we are in, where we control our own destiny, basically, to have that opportunity is great, instead of hoping everybody else loses."

First up are the Cowboys next Monday night.

"You know, it's 'go' time," offensive tackle Trent Williams said. "The Cowboys are going to give us their best shot, and that's a great team, with or without Tony Romo."

Said running back Alfred Morris, whose 78 rushing yards more than doubled the Giants' team total, "We feel great. We're on Cloud Nine right now."

The Redskins said they focused on making the Giants' offense one-dimensional. They succeeded, limiting the visitors to 33 rushing yards. They also forced three turnovers and committed none.

"It felt a little personal because they've kicked our tail the past couple of times we've played them," linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said. "This was a great feeling.'' (The Giants had defeated the Redskins five times in a row entering Sunday.)

The Redskins have a five-game regular-season home winning streak within a single season for the first time since 1991, the team's most recent Super Bowl-winning season.

That game against the Cowboys in Week 13, by the way, is at FedEx Field.

"It is great to be in December and play for something," quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "We have a big one coming up. The nature of winning is that it just creates bigger games up ahead.''

With Tom Rock