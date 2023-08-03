Wink Martindale confident Giants' defense will improve in his second year as coordinator

It’s year two of the Wink Martindale era for the Giants’ defense, and the coordinator of it all on that side of the ball is feeling optimistic that it’s going to be improved over year one.

“We know them better and they know us better, and it’s a 50/50 thing,” Martindale said before their latest training camp practice Thursday. “You can visualize what guys can do.

“We did that last year and it was fine. It worked out well for us, but we also know there’s a lot of improving that we need to do because if you’re not changing in this league, you won’t be in this league very long. You’ll like irrelevancy even less. Thank you; I learned that word this summer.”

The Giants were finally relevant again in 2022, making the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

But they especially need to step up their work stopping the run. That wasn’t fine. The Giants came in 27th in those rankings, allowing an average of 144.2 yards per game. And they finished 31st in yards allowed per carry at 5.2.

Martindale said he thinks this area will be better. He mentioned the additions of vets Rakeem (aka Nacho) Nunez-Roches and A’Shawn Robinson in the tackle mix — although Robinson has been on the physically unable to perform list with a knee issue — as well as Jordon Riley, a seventh-round selection out of Oregon.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen or stood next to him yet,” Martindale said of the 6-5, 315-pound Riley. “It’s like going to California and standing next to a redwood. I mean, he’s a big man, and he’s got to learn how to play at this level and be consistent with it, but I’m excited about that.”

Bobby Okereke was also signed as a free agent to serve as an upgrade at middle linebacker.

“Obviously, with the addition of Bobby O, it’s really helped that (linebacker) room,” Martindale said.

Martindale has been trying out a different look in the secondary.

First-round pick Deonte Banks is expected to be a starting cornerback. But the Giants have been giving a lot of first-team reps on the other side to a sixth-round rookie out of Old Dominion, Tre Hawkins III, with returning first-string left cornerback Adoree’ Jackson moving to cover in the slot.

“It’s something I feel I’ve been trying to work for,” Hawkins said. “I’m mostly definitely proud, but humble at the same time.”

Jackson has tried to help him.

So has outside linebacker Oshane Ximines. That’s because they’re both out of Old Dominion, where Hawkins started the last two seasons.

“He’s had a great camp,” Martindale said. “We wanted to get Tre with the ones to see how he handled that, and he’s handled that well.”

Martindale also praised Banks. It remains to be seen whether the Giants will start two rookie corners. There’s much more evaluating to come.

But if they go in that direction, what would Jackson think about playing nickelback after being a starter on the outside for the Giants the last two seasons?

“If it’s for the betterment of the team, I’m for that,” Jackson said.

One other thing could improve the pass defense. These Giants get to sharpen themselves in practice against new 6-6, fast-moving tight end Darren Waller.

“I think competition just breeds success,” said Martindale, the former Ravens defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “We couldn’t cover Waller when he was an undrafted free agent in Baltimore. … It came back (to me) the other day in practice. It’s like he’s eating peanuts off the top of people’s heads, picking those balls up.”