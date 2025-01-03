Former Raiders and Bears OC Luke Getsy helping out Packers as they prepare for playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Luke Getsy is returning to the roots and helping the Green Bay Packers after getting fired as the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive coordinator earlier this season.

Getsy had worked on Green Bay’s staff from 2014-17 and again from 2019-21. He was the Packers’ quarterbacks coach on Matt LaFleur’s staff when Aaron Rodgers won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. Now he’s helping out from a different perspective by monitoring the Packers’ defense.

Getsy attended Green Bay's practice Friday as the playoff-bound Packers (11-5) prepare for their regular-season finale with the Chicago Bears (4-12). Getsy was the Bears’ offensive coordinator from 2022-23 and filled the same role with Las Vegas this year.

“It’s good to have him back around,” LaFleur said Friday. “He’s known as the mayor around here, so he’s got a lot of long, lasting relationships with a lot of people in the building, and he’s just a positive guy to be around. So it’s been good.”

The Raiders fired Getsy along with quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg on Nov. 3 after a 41-24 loss at Cincinnati.

Although Getsy’s background is as an offensive coach, he’s actually been monitoring the Packers’ defense and offering his perspective. LaFleur said Getsy has been helping the Packers out for weeks, though this is the first week he was actually in Green Bay.

“It’s always great to get a different perspective, maybe something that you haven’t seen,” LaFleur said. “I mean, I’ve worked with him previously, so just got a lot of trust in the guy and really value his perspective.”

This isn’t the first time this year LaFleur has reached out to a fired former colleague for assistance.

Former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh was at a Packers practice field back in October, two weeks after getting dismissed from his old job. Saleh’s background primarily is on defense, but he’s been studying the Packers’ offense and giving his feedback.

Saleh and LaFleur are good friends who roomed together while working as graduate assistants at Central Michigan about two decades ago, then worked together as Houston Texans assistants from 2008-09.

NOTES: The Packers released an injury report Friday ruling CB Jaire Alexander (knee), S Zayne Anderson (concussion), OT Andre Dillard (concussion), LB Quay Walker (ankle) and S Evan Williams (quadricep) out for Sunday's game. LaFleur already had said earlier this week that Alexander isn't expected to play again this season. ... DL Brenton Cox Jr. (foot) and WR Christian Watson (knee) are questionable.