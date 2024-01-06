Packers activate TE Luke Musgrave and RB Emanuel Wilson from IR while placing S Rudy Ford on IR

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tight end Luke Musgrave was activated from injured reserve in a move that signals the rookie’s possible return from a lacerated kidney when the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Packers (8-8) also activated running back Emanuel Wilson off injured reserve on Saturday while placing safety Rudy Ford on injured reserve. They elevated wide receiver Grant DuBose from the practice squad and released cornerback David Long Jr.

Green Bay can clinch a wild-card playoff berth Sunday by beating the Bears (7-9). The Packers have won their last nine meetings with Chicago.

Musgrave has missed six games since hurting his kidney in a Nov. 19 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The second-round pick from Oregon State has 33 catches for 341 yards and one touchdown this season.

Green Bay’s injury report Friday listed Musgrave as questionable for Sunday’s game. He was a limited participant in this week’s practices.

Rookie tight end Tucker Kraft, a third-round pick from South Dakota State, has stepped up his production in Musgrave’s absence. Kraft has 28 receptions for 324 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Wilson, a rookie undrafted free agent from Fort Valley State, has 14 carries for 85 yards in seven games. He hasn’t played since hurting his shoulder in the Chargers game.

Ford is dealing with a hamstring issue. He played 12 special-teams snaps Sunday in a 33-10 victory at Minnesota.