SportsFootball

Appendicitis delaying Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd's return from ankle injury

Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) walks on the...

Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) walks on the field after a NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: AP/Jeffrey Phelps

By The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd’s return from injured reserve is on hold due to a case of appendicitis.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Lloyd started feeling some pain and asked Packers vice president of player health and performance Bryan Engel and head athletic trainer Nate Weir to check his abdomen.

“They sent him in, and sure enough, that’s what it is,” LaFleur said.

Lloyd has been on injured reserve since Sept. 17 due to an ankle issue and has played in only one game this season, but the third-round pick from Southern California had been practicing again this week to begin working toward his eventual return.

Now he must deal with another setback.

“He’ll rebound,” LaFleur said Friday. “I’m confident in that. That’s what I told him. But it is a shame, certainly.”

In the lone game he’s played this season, Lloyd rushed for 15 yards on six carries in a Sept. 15 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Packers selected him out of Southern California with the 88th overall pick in this year’s draft. Lloyd spent his final college season at Southern California after playing at South Carolina from 2021-22.

Green Bay (6-3) also has ruled rookie guard Jordan Morgan (shoulder) out for Sunday’s game at Chicago (4-5). Defensive lineman Colby Wooden (shoulder) is doubtful, while cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) and safety Evan Williams (hamstring) are questionable.

Alexander and Williams didn’t play in the Packers’ last game, a 24-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Nov. 3.

More football news

Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. suffers knee injury, coach says he's candidate for injured reserve1m read
Appendicitis delaying Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd's return from ankle injury1m read
Ex-Saints QB Jameis Winston returns to New Orleans with the Browns4m read
Commanders have issues on each side of the ball after losing back-to-back games to fall to 7-43m read
Chiefs K Harrison Butker has meniscus surgery in left, non-kicking knee, could be back this season1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME