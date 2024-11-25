Busy schedule gives Packers no time to celebrate their lopsided win over 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur hopes the homework he did earlier this month will help his team deal with its compressed schedule over the next couple of weeks.

The Packers’ 38-10 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers began a 12-day stretch in which they play three games. They’re back at Lambeau Field on Thursday night to host the Miami Dolphins before visiting the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions the following Thursday.

LaFleur prepared for this. When the Packers had a bye Nov. 10, LaFleur said he spent the extra time studying the Dolphins, knowing he’d have little time to prepare for them this week.

“I watched pretty much every snap of Miami knowing this was coming, so made my notes, had kind of a preliminary plan for that,” LaFleur said.

The Packers (8-3) showed they could thrive in these quick turnaround situations last year, when they won a Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit four days after beating the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field.

The difference this time is that the Packers will play another Thursday game a week after their Thanksgiving matchup against the Dolphins.

Playing three games in so short a time frame could take a long-term physical toll as they head into the stretch run of the regular season.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: AP/Morry Gash

They started this three-game set by producing their highest point total since winning 38-20 at Chicago in their 2023 season opener.

“I think collectively as a whole, especially on offense, I feel we’re getting back into a rhythm,” quarterback Jordan Love said.

The Packers understand the importance of this stretch, particularly with the NFC North-leading Lions looming next week.

Although Green Bay has put itself in good position to earn a playoff berth, the Packers have little margin for error if they want to catch up to the Lions (10-1) or Minnesota Vikings (9-2) in the NFC North race. The Packers already lost to both those teams at home and are just 1-2 within the division.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath (18) catches a touchdown pass against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (33) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

“We know going down this stretch every game is going to be important, every practice is going to be important, every meeting, whatever the case may be is going to be important,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “So we’re looking forward to this challenge.”

What’s working

The Packers shored up their red zone offense by scoring touchdowns on each of their five trips inside the 49ers 20-yard line. It was the first time since 2017 the Packers had posted a perfect red zone percentage in a game while getting inside the opponent’s 20 at least five times. Green Bay entered the game having converted just 48.7% of its red zone possessions into touchdowns to rank 27th in the NFL. … The Packers had 169 yards rushing to increase their season total to 1,668. That’s their highest total through the first 11 games of a season since 2003. … After allowing a season-high 179 yards rushing in a 20-19 victory at Chicago, the Packers limited the 49ers to 44 yards on 16 carries.

What needs work

Not much. The Packers squandered a scoring opportunity late in the second quarter and could have led by more than 17-7 at the beak considering how they had dominated play up to that point, but this otherwise was a pretty crisp performance.

Stock up

McKinney broke up a fourth down pass and had a 48-yard interception return that led to a touchdown. McKinney has seven interceptions this season to tie Detroit’s Kerby Joseph for the NFL lead. … RB Josh Jacobs rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns. Jacobs has seven touchdowns (six rushing, one receiving) over his past five games. … DL Rashan Gary has 2½ sacks over his past three games. Gary also forced a fumble Sunday. … One week after blocking a field-goal attempt as time expired to preserve Green Bay’s victory at Chicago, DL Karl Brooks recovered a fumble to set up a touchdown. … K Brandon McManus made a 51-yard field goal, converting Green Bay’s first attempt from 50-plus yards this season.

Stock down

WR Christian Watson had no catches and dropped a potential 49-yard touchdown pass. Watson’s struggles came just a week after he caught four passes for a career-high 150 yards against the Bears.

Injuries

WR Romeo Doubs left the game with a concussion. CB Jaire Alexander (knee) and LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) didn’t play.

Key numbers

800/6: Jacobs has rushed for 944 yards and seven touchdowns this season which means he has run for at least 800 yards and six touchdowns in each of his first six NFL seasons. The only other players since 2000 to rush for at least 800 yards and six touchdowns in each of their first six seasons are Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson, Ezekiel Elliott and Adrian Peterson.

Next steps

The Packers could get a strong test from the Dolphins (5-6), who are playing better than their record indicates. Miami has won three straight games by a combined score of 91-49.