Packers fire Jason Rebrovich as defensive line coach

Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich watches from...

Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich watches from the sideline during an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Santa Clara. Credit: AP/Scot Tucker

By The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have fired Jason Rebrovich as defensive line coach less than a week after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC wild-card playoff round.

“We appreciate Jason for his hard work and contributions to the organization over the past few seasons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday in a statement. “We wish all the best to him, Trish and their family in the future.”

The 46-year-old Rebrovich spent three seasons working on LaFleur’s Green Bay staff. He was the outside linebackers coach in 2022, a pass rush specialist in 2023 and defensive line coach this season.

He previously coached with the Buffalo Bills (2013-16) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-20).

