Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs leaves game because of concussion

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) breaks up a...

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) breaks up a pass and is called for pass interference against Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: AP/Matt Ludtke

By The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs left his team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a concussion.

Doubs’ injury came on a third-quarter play in the end zone that resulted in a pass interference penalty against San Francisco’s Renardo Green.

Doubs stayed down briefly after the play, then got up slowly before heading to the sideline. He went into the injury tent before walking to the locker room. The Packers then announced Doubs was out for the rest of the game because of a concussion.

He had three catches for 54 yards before leaving.

San Francisco defensive tackle Jordan Elliott left in the first half of the game to get evaluated for a concussion and was ruled out at halftime.

