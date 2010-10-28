Gridiron Guide's picks for NFL Week 8

PACKERS (4-3) at JETS (5-1)

Line: Jets by 6

Over/Under: 42 1/2

TV-Radio: Ch. 5., ESPN (1050), 1 p.m.

The Jets' formula for success has been pretty straight forward: run the ball (2nd best, 159.2 ypg), protect the ball (a league-best +10 turnover ratio), a stingy defense (4th best, 16.8 ppg), and an excellent special teams unit. It's no surprise, then, that the Jets (along with Kansas City and Detroit) are tops in the league ATS (5-1). However, I think the line is too big. Plus, the Packers are good as road underdogs: 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games.

The pick: Packers.

MARQUE MATCHUPS

TEXANS (4-2) at COLTS (4-2)

Line: Colts by 5 1/2

Over/Under: 50

TV-Radio: ESPN, WFAN (660), Monday, 8:30 p.m.

The Colts will be without Dallas Clark (out for the season) and Austin Collie (out for this game). I'm not sure even the omnipotent Peyton Manning can overcome those losses. Plus, the Texans' balanced offense will be too much for the Colts' 21st-ranked defense. Can they make it 2-0 vs. Indy this season? The pick: Texans.

STEELERS (5-1) at SAINTS (4-3)

Line: Saints by 1

Over/Under: 44

TV-Radio: Ch. 4, WFAN (660), 8:20 p.m.

The Steelers have: (a) been extremely lucky; (b) a boatload of good karma; or (c) made a deal with the devil. Whatever the reason, the Steelers always seem to find themselves on the right side of some wacky games. Meanwhile, the Saints look to rebound after a shocking 13-point loss to the Browns. New Orleans is 12-3 ATS after a loss. The pick: Saints.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

TITANS (5-2) at CHARGERS (2-5)

Line: Chargers by 3 1/2

Over/Under: 44, 4:05 p.m.

TV: Ch. 2

I can't get over the ineptitude of the Chargers. They might be one of TV's best comedy (of errors) this viewing season. Titans WR Kenny Britt (7 catches, 225 yards and 3 TDs in after sitting out the first quarter!) made the Eagles secondary look like the JV last weekend. The pick: Titans.

VIKINGS (2-4) at PATRIOTS (5-1), 4:15 p.m.

Line: OFF

Over/Under: OFF

TV-Radio: Ch. 5, WFAN (660), 4:15 p.m.

Things aren't getting any better for Vikings QB Brett Favre. Now, he and his record 291-game consecutive starting streak could be stopped with two fractures in his left foot. Favre, who did walk around practice yesterday without a protective boot, has been a must-watch player for quite awhile. However, this isn't the way I ever envisioned the golden years of his career. The pick: Patriots.

JAGUARS (3-4) at COWBOYS (1-5)

Line: Cowboys by 6 1/2

Over/Under: 42 1/2, 1 p.m.

Can you see Dallas making any kind of run with backup QB Jon Kitna at the helm, as Tony Romo's broken collarbone heals? Not me. The pick: Jaguars.

BRONCOS (2-5) vs. 49ERS (1-6) at London

Line: 49ers by 1

Over/Under: 41 1/2, 1 p.m.

I feel sorry for the blokes across the pond. I'll be absolutely gobsmacked (amazed) if this game is entertaining. Hopefully, there's something else to watch on the telly. Might I suggest a rerun of Man U.-Tottenham soccer? The pick: Broncos.

REDSKINS (4-3) at LIONS (1-5)

Line: Lions by 2 1/2

Over/Under: 44 1/2, 1 p.m.

This line had me scratching my head. Then, Wayne the Lions' fan pointed out that QB Matthew Stafford is expected to be back for the first time since his opening-week shoulder injury. Washington benefitted from Bears' QB Jay Cutler's erratic play last week (4 INTs), but the Skins are the better team. For now. The pick: Redskins.

BILLS (0-6) at CHIEFS (4-2)

Line: Chiefs by 7 1/2

Over/Under: 46, 1 p.m.

Buffalo made a strong showing vs. Baltimore, but they couldn't get it done in OT. KC is one of the NFL's best against the spread (5-1). The pick: Chiefs.

PANTHERS (1-5) at RAMS (3-4)

Line: Rams by 3

Over/Under: 37, 1 p.m.

The Rams (5-2 ATS) have three straight covers at home (Washington, Seattle and San Diego). The Panthers are fresh off their first win of the season. The pick: Rams.

DOLPHINS (3-3) at BENGALS (2-4)

Line: Bengals by 2

Over/Under: 43 1/2, 1 p.m.

The Dolphins have one of the strangest home/away records this season. The Fins are winless (0-3) at home, and unbeaten (3-0) on the road. The Fins are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games in October. The pick: Dolphins.

BUCS (4-2) at CARDINALS (3-3)

Line: Cardinals by 3

Over/Under: 39 1/2, 4:15 p.m.

Bucs coach Raheem Morris proclaimed that he has the best team in the NFC. While that's debatable, it's hard not to like QB Josh Freeman and his four fourth-quarter TD passes, second-best in the NFL. The pick: Bucs.

SEAHAWKS (4-2) at RAIDERS (3-4)

Line: Raiders by 2 1/2

Over/Under: 42, 4:15 p.m.

Andy the Raiders fan certainly enjoyed last week's 59-point outburst against Denver. I don't think he'll be as happy this week. The pick: Seahawks.