Buccaneers promote pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator on Friday, replacing Liam Coen.

Grizzard becomes the fourth play-caller for the Buccaneers in four years. The previous two became head coaches after Baker Mayfield had Pro Bowl seasons under their guidance.

Coen was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, a day after pulling his name out of the running for the job and agreeing on a contract extension with the Buccaneers that would have made him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL. He changed his mind after the Jaguars fired general manager Trent Baalke.

Dave Canales became the head coach of the Carolina Panthers after helping Mayfield revive his career in Tampa Bay in 2023.

Byron Leftwich, who teamed with Tom Brady and coach Bruce Arians to win a Super Bowl four years ago, was fired after the 2022 season, Brady’s last in the NFL.

Grizzard guided the Tampa Bay’s passing attack and oversaw its third-down offense in his first season with the team. The Buccaneers finished fourth in scoring in the NFL (29.5 points per game), third in yards passing (4,257) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (41).

“Josh is bright and innovative and was instrumental in our game planning and play design over the last year,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. “After interviewing several outstanding candidates throughout this process, it ultimately became clear that our best option was here in our building. We had a lot of success offensively last season and during our conversations, Grizz provided some great ideas on how we can build on that. His familiarity with our offense, our players and the staff will ensure the continuity that is crucial for sustained success.”

Mayfield had a career season under Coen and Grizzard, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 TDs with a 71.4% completion percentage and a passer rating of 106.8.

The Buccaneers (10-8) won their fourth straight NFC South title but lost to Washington in the wild-card round.

