Rockets' Dillon Brooks fined $25,000 for using profane language in televised interview
NEW YORK — Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for using profane language during a live televised postgame interview.
The interview took place after Brooks made 10 3-pointers and scored 36 points in a 114-112 road victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday.
The NBA announced the fine Wednesday.
