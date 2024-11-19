Mixon continues to carry Texans offense with 3 TDs in win over Cowboys

HOUSTON — Even with Nico Collins back, Joe Mixon remained the star of Houston’s offense in a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Mixon had another big game to lead Houston to the 34-10 victory, running for 109 yards and three touchdowns with 44 yards receiving as the Texans (7-4) ended a two-game skid.

Collins helped the Texans to the win with four receptions for 54 yards in his return after missing five games with a hamstring injury.

It was the sixth straight game with at least one touchdown run for Mixon, who is in his first season in Houston after a trade from Cincinnati, which ties a franchise record. He’s had at least 100 yards rushing in six of his eight games this season and his nine rushing touchdowns in the past six games are a franchise record for a six-game span.

“Joe has been amazing,” quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “He’s been somebody who came in, taught guys how to win more … he taught guys what it takes to get to that goal. We are not there yet, but we are taking strides.”

Mixon gave Houston an early lead with a 45-yard touchdown run on the first drive and he made it 14-0 with a 1-yard scamper later in the first quarter. His third score on another 1-yard run extended the lead to 34-10 in the fourth.

“Joe, when he’s on, he’s a force for us,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Over 100 yards, three touchdowns, I just really liked the way we just kept churning it in the run game.”

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud reacts after a play near the goal line against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Mixon's performance helped the Texans solve the second-half woes that had plagued them in the past four games. They scored 17 points after halftime Monday after managing just 15 points combined in the second half of the previous four games.

What's working

Mixon has completely transformed Houston’s running game this season. The Texans surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark as a team just seven times last season. Houston averaged just 96.88 yards rushing a game last season and has averaged 137.75 yards rushing in the eight games Mixon has played in this season.

What needs help

Stroud threw for 257 yards Monday night, but did not have a touchdown pass. He has just one touchdown pass with three interceptions in the past three games combined after throwing four with just one interception in the previous three games.

Collins was open on a long pass in the first quarter Monday night, but Stroud overthrew him and it was intercepted on the Dallas 12.

Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett runs with the ball while scoring on a fumble recovery during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Jerome Miron

Stock up

DE Derek Barnett had a strip-sack of Cooper Rush in the fourth quarter Monday night. The ball was recovered by Dallas offensive lineman Tyler Guyton, but Jalen Pitre knocked the ball out of his hands and Barnett picked it up and dashed 28 yards for a touchdown.

“Derek Barnett, the play he made really changed the game for us,” Ryans said. “They flipped the momentum and got everybody juiced up on the sideline. It was just a huge play.”

Barnett is the sixth defensive lineman in franchise history to score on a fumble return and the second in the NFL this season after Travon Walker had one for the Jaguars on Nov. 3.

Stock down

LT Laremy Tunsil negated a 77-yard touchdown reception by Collins on the first play of the game Monday after being flagged for being an ineligible man downfield. It was the 14th penalty of the season for Tunsil, which leads the NFL.

Injuries

DE Will Anderson Jr. missed a second straight game with an ankle injury. … T Blake Fisher could return Sunday after missing Monday’s game with a concussion.

Key number

11 — Derek Stingley had an interception Monday night to give Houston 11 interceptions in its past six games.

Next steps

The AFC South-leading Texans return to division play Sunday with a visit from Tennessee (2-8) before a trip to Jacksonville (2-9) on Dec. 1. Houston needs to take care of business against these struggling teams before its bye with a stretch of three games in 10 days against Miami, Kansas City and Baltimore coming after the off week.