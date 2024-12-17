Colts blame themselves for costly miscues but need solutions to salvage fading playoff hopes

INDIANAPOLIS — One by one, the Indianapolis Colts took responsibility for the long list of embarrassments Sunday

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. regretted showing his frustration on the field. Rookie receiver Adonai Mitchell explained he never saw Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto when he lobbed a fateful lateral across the field toward quarterback Anthony Richardson. And running back Jonathan Taylor apologized to his teammates for dropping the ball — literally and figuratively.

The explanations continued Monday when coach Shane Steichen told reporters he was ultimately responsible for the miscues that led to the devastating 31-13 loss at Denver.

“It comes down to consistency and it starts with myself,” Steichen said. “We've got to be consistent in everything we do. We've got to take care of the football moving forward because I thought our defense played a heck of a game.”

But it's the lingering inconsistency that may wind up costing the Colts (6-8) a playoff spot.

Indy hasn't had consecutive wins in two months. And while some growing pains are expected from a second-year quarterback such as Richardson, his play has varied wildly, sometimes from drive to drive or play to play.

And on Sunday, it wasn't just Richardson's two interceptions or Mitchell's ill-advised throw that Bonitto turned into a game-changing touchdown. Steichen blamed himself for trying to give his team a spark with the play call and putting Mitchell in a tough spot.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner heads off the field after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

“It was there pretty much until (No.) 15 (Bonitto) turned into Ed Reed,” Mitchell said, referring to the ball-hawking Hall of Fame safety.

Indy had five turnovers, including a rare lost fumble from Pittman, which led to a field goal for Denver, and the one Taylor will never forget when he let go of the ball before crossing the goal line.

Instead of giving the Colts a 20-7 lead, the touchdown came off the board and Denver got the ball back because it bounced out of bounds for a touchback.

“We've talked about those (situations),” Steichen said, referring to similar circumstances that have happened around the league this season. “We talk about letters and logos (in the end zone) and finishing through the end.”

Denver Broncos' Nik Bonitto celebrates his interception and return for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

But with three games left and Indy two games out of the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot — and down a tiebreak to the Broncos — Sunday's debacle could seal Indy's postseason fate.

What’s working

Turnovers. While it's an up and down season for the Colts' defense, too, one facet where they have excelled is takeaways. Indy intercepted Denver rookie Bo Nix three times and it helped Indy take the lead into the fourth quarter.

What needs help

Complementary football. The Colts still have not really found an answer to why the offense, defense and special teams have not played well together all season. The loss to Denver was a perfect illustration. On a day the defense gave up only 10 points through three quarters, the offense essentially gave away 14 with the fumble return and Taylor's drop.

Stock up

S Nick Cross. He's having a breakout season in his third year. He has 130 tackles, after logging only 56 total in 2022 and 2023, the first sack of his career and against Denver he picked off his third pass of the season.

Stock down

Mitchell. The rookie has been criticized all year over a variety of issues. First, it was dropped passes. Then, it was questions about his route running. Now, he's being asked about the decision to throw the ball.

Injuries

WR Alec Pierce left with a concussion and Steichen said he's in the concussion protocol. ... The bigger questions continue to center on the offensive line. Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly was not activated from injured reserve this week and even though backup Tanor Bortolini could have played, Steichen went with Danny Pinter at center anyway. The Colts also announced Saturday that RT Braden Smith has been placed on the reserve/non-football illness list, ending his season. Smith has been dealing with an undisclosed personal matter.

Key number

.190 — That's the winning percentage of Indy's final three opponents — Tennessee (3-11), the New York Giants (2-12) and Jacksonville (3-11).

Next steps

Steichen is encouraging his team to stay hopeful that if it plays hard the next three weeks, it just might get the help it needs to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. And if that doesn't happen, he wants everyone to know there's still plenty on the line this season.