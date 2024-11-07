Colts are counting on QB Joe Flacco to snap 2-game losing streak when Bills come to town

Buffalo (7-2) at Indianapolis (4-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL odds: Bills by 4.

Against the spread: Bills 5-4, Colts 7-2.

Series record: Bills lead 38-33-1.

Last meeting: Colts beat Bills 41-15 in Buffalo on Nov. 21, 2021.

Last week: Bills beat Dolphins 30-27, Colts lost to Vikings 21-13.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Credit: AP/Gene Puskar

Bills offense: overall (15), rush (17), pass (16), scoring (4).

Bills defense: overall (17), rush (15), pass (16), scoring (8).

Colts offense: overall (22T), rush (16), pass (22), scoring (22).

Colts defense: overall (29), rush (31), pass (26), scoring (12).

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Credit: AP/Gene Puskar

Turnover differential: Bills plus-11, Colts plus-2.

Bills player to watch

RB James Cook. With two key receivers — Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman — potentially out because of wrist injuries, Cook could carry a heavier workload. The third-year player leads Buffalo with 496 yards rushing and seven TDs. He also has one TD catch. Cook had 10 carries for 44 yards last week, but Indy's defense has allowed 120 or more yards rushing seven times this season.

Colts player to watch

QB Joe Flacco. The 39-year-old quarterback struggled against Minnesota’s defense last week but expects to rebound Sunday. Flacco’s experience — and a return to Indy’s home field — should help. But he also knows he must perform better to keep the Colts on the field and give them a chance to win.

Key matchup

Bills defensive front vs. Colts offensive line. Buffalo DT Ed Oliver is disruptive against most offensive linemen, but this week could prove especially problematic for the Colts after they placed Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly on injured reserve. Indy will be starting a rookie center, Tanor Bortolini, and an undrafted rookie guard, Dalton Tucker, though getting back LT Bernhard Raimann (concussion protocol) would help Indy. If the Bills spend significant time in Indy’s backfield, the offense could sputter again.

Key injuries

While Cooper could return after sitting out last week, Coleman is likely to miss at least one week, coach Sean McDermott said. Coleman is second on the Bills with 417 yards receiving and is tied for the team lead with three TD catches. WR Curtis Samuel’s status (pectoral muscle) also bears watching after he was limited in practice Wednesday, and CB Christian Benford (wrist) looks as if he may return after missing the Miami game. ... The absence of Kelly certainly hurts, but it appears Raimann will return after he was cleared to practice Wednesday. Indy had only two players miss Wednesday's practice, LB Zaire Franklin (ankle) and WR Michael Pittman Jr. (back). Both have continued to play, though.

Series notes

Indy has won two of the past three against Buffalo, losing the lone playoff game between these former AFC East foes in January 2021. ... The Colts have won the only two previous matchups at Lucas Oil Stadium. ... Buffalo has not topped the 27-point mark against the Colts since January 2010. ... The first game in this series ended in a 17-17 tie in 1970.

Stats and stuff

Buffalo has won four straight since losing back-to-back road games. The Bills are 3-2 outside of Orchard Park this season. ... The Bills are 7-2 or better for the 10th time in franchise history and is seeking its first 8-2 start since 1993. ... Buffalo’s magic number to clinch a fifth straight AFC East title is five — a combination of Bills wins and losses by the New York Jets (3-6) ... QB Josh Allen has thrown interceptions in consecutive games after starting this season without a pick in his first seven. He’s also lost two fumbles. Allen is 3-1 this season when committing a turnover. ... Allen also has 184 TD passes, second on the franchise list. Hall of Famer Jim Kelly holds the record (237). ... WR Khalil Shakir has caught 42 of 45 passes thrown his way. The 93.3% completion rate is the highest in the NFL between a QB and receiver since 1991, with a minimum of 25 attempts. ... Ray Davis’ 63-yard touchdown catch against Miami was the longest by a Bills RB since C.J. Spiller scored on a 66-yarder in a 2012 season-ending 28-9 win over the New York Jets. ... Buffalo is 3-1 this season and 7-1 in its past eight in one-score outings. ... Buffalo has forced a takeaway in each of its nine games, matching the longest single-season stretch since 2004. ... Indy has lost two straight since winning four of five. ... The Colts have won three straight home games since losing their season opener 29-27 to Houston. ... Flacco is 2-2 in his four appearances with Indy this season and needs 33 completions to pass Hall of Famer John Elway (4,123) for No. 12 in NFL history. ... RB Jonathan Taylor needs 91 yards rushing to pass Hall of Famer Lenny Moore (5,174) for No. 5 on the Colts' career list. ... Pittman Jr. has eight catches for 128 yards and one score since suffering the injury that was expected to keep him out multiple weeks. ... Franklin leads the NFL with 95 tackles and needs one game with 10 or more tackles to break Shaquille Leonard's franchise record (27). ... DT DeForest Buckner needs two sacks to pass Chad Bratzke (37) for No. 5 on the Colts' career list. ... P Rigoberto Sanchez has the third-best gross punting average (45.1 yards) this season.

Fantasy tip

Cook. While Allen would seem a likely choice, the uncertainty of which receivers will be available makes Cook the safer play against one of the NFL's poorest run defenses.