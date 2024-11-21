Anthony Richardson tries to take another big step by helping Colts navigate matchup with Lions

Detroit (9-1) at Indianapolis (5-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

BetMGM NFL odds: Lions by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Lions 8-2, Colts 8-3.

Series record: Colts lead 22-19-2.

Last meeting: Colts beat Lions 41-21 in Detroit on Nov. 1, 2020.

Last week: Lions beat Jaguars 52-6, Colts beat Jets 28-27.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) breaks through tackles by New York Jets cornerback Isaiah Oliver (23) and cornerback D.J. Reed (4) to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

Lions offense: overall (3), rush (3), pass (6), scoring (1).

Lions defense: overall (13), rush (5), pass (27), scoring (5).

Colts offense: overall (21), rush (16), pass (21), scoring (19).

Colts defense: overall (28), rush (28), pass (26), scoring (17).

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) attempts to break a tackle by New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

Turnover differential: Lions plus-9, Colts minus-1.

Lions player to watch

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. The All-Pro receiver has been nearly flawless of late, setting a franchise record with a TD catch in eight consecutive games. He caught all 11 passes thrown his direction last week and 24 of the 26 over the past three weeks. This week, he faces a pass defense that has struggled most of the season. If that continues again this week, the NFL's highest-scoring team might add a lot more points to the total.

Colts player to watch

QB Anthony Richardson. After taking two weeks off and then winning back the starting job, Richardson delivered the best full game of his NFL career against the reeling Jets. This week's game poses a significantly larger challenge against one of the NFL's Super Bowl favorites with Richardson needing to show that last week was a trend — not a fluke.

Key matchup

Lions running backs vs. Colts run defense. When the Colts lost Pro Bowl DT DeForest Buckner early this season, Indy struggled mightily to hold running backs in check. Since Buckner returned, that has changed. The question now is whether they can hold one of the league's most dynamic rushing duos — David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs — in check behind one of the NFL's strongest offensive lines.

Key injuries

Lions TE Sam LaPorta may play after missing a game with a shoulder injury. LB Alex Anzalone, who broke his left forearm last week and is expected to be out for several games, was put on IR along with S Ifeatu Melifonwu, who is out with an ankle injury.

The Colts are relatively healthy. LT Bernhard Raimann (knee) did not practice Wednesday and RT Braden Smith (foot) did limited work. If either or both can't play, Indy could finish its third straight game with three rookies on the offensive line.

Series notes

Indy has won five of the past six in this series. Detroit's only win during that span was a 39-35 victory in Indy in 2018. ... These teams were part of two joint practices in suburban Indy in August 2022. ... Jim Caldwell served as a head coach for both franchises and led the Colts to the Super Bowl following the 2009 season and was fired by the Lions after going 9-7 in 2017. ... Peyton Manning threw six TD passes at Detroit on Thanksgiving Day in 2004. ... The first matchup between these franchises resulted in a 27-17 Detroit victory in October 1953.

Stats and stuff

The Lions have won a league-high eight straight, earning the best record in the NFC that ties the NFL's best mark with Kansas City. ... Detroit has won nine of its first 10 games in a season for the first time since 1934, when it started 10-0 and finished 10-3 in the franchise's first season in the Motor City. ... The Lions are seeking to sweep the AFC South's four teams, beating the other three by a combined 130-43. They topped the 50-point mark against Tennessee and Jacksonville and last week's 46-point margin was the most-lopsided win in franchise history. ... The Lions are the third team in the Super Bowl era to win at least three of their first 10 games by 35 points or more, joining the 1973 Falcons and 1969 Vikings. Detroit is the first team to rush for 100 yards and one TD in each of its first 10 games since the 1975 Miami Dolphins. The Lions have rushed for one TD in an NFL-record 24 straight games including the playoffs. ... Montgomery, Gibbs and St. Brown have each scored a touchdown in the same game an NFL record eight times this season. ... Lions QB Jared Goff has had 30 incompletions and 15 TD passes in the past five games. He's also thrown five interceptions during that span — all against Houston in Week 10. ... Detroit allows 94.8 yards per game rushing and has allowed just 35 scores on 110 drives for a 31.8% scoring efficiency allowed. ... S Kerby Joseph leads the NFL with seven interceptions. His 15 interceptions since 2022 are the most in the league. ... DB Brian Branch ranks second in the league with 13 passes defensed this season. ... The Colts snapped a three-game losing streak last week and are one game behind Denver (6-5) for the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. ... Indy lost both of its road games against the NFC North (Green Bay and Minnesota) and beat Chicago at home. ... The Colts will be wearing their “Indiana Nights” uniforms, which feature black helmets, blue jerseys and blue pants. ... Richardson threw one TD pass and ran for two more scores, including the game winner in the final minute, last week. ... Since entering the league in 2021, Jonathan Taylor has rushed for the third-most yards (4,086). Only Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs have more. ... WR Michael Pittman Jr. needs four catches to pass T.Y. Hilton for the second-most receptions (374) by a Colts player in their first five seasons. ... WR Alec Pierce continues to lead the league at 22.7 yards per catch. ... Indy's defense has forced a league-high 12 fumbles this season and is tied for the league high with nine fumble recoveries. ...Colts DE Kwity Paye has at least one sack in three straight games, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in the NFL.

Fantasy tip

Lions defense. Sure, Goff, Gibbs, Montgomery and St. Brown are all safe picks. But Richardson's inconsistent trend through his first two seasons combined with Detroit's stout, aggressive and opportunistic defense a solid play, too.