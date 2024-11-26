Jabrill Peppers practices with Patriots amid ongoing domestic violence case

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers said his legal team is cooperating with the NFL's ongoing investigation, but isn't sure when he might be back after being removed from the commissioner exempt list and becoming eligible to participate in practice and play in the team’s games.

Peppers was back in the Patriots' facility Tuesday and participated in a workout with his teammates for the first time since being placed on the list on Oct. 9, two days after he was arrested and charged with shoving his girlfriend’s head into a wall and choking her. The league said Monday that its review is ongoing and is not affected by the change in Peppers’ roster status. He has missed the Patriots past seven games. His next court date is set for January.

Peppers spoke for just over two minutes before the Patriots practiced on Tuesday and said he has spoken both with team ownership and that his legal team is cooperating with the NFL's investigation.

“I’m not at liberty to discuss any details. I’m thankful that the league let me get back to doing what I love to do and I’m just going to let the legal proceedings play out,” Peppers said.

He declined to address any specifics on his case under the advice of his lawyer.

Peppers played in the first four games of the season and missed one with a shoulder injury before going on the exempt list, which allows NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to place a player on paid leave while reviewing his case.

Asked if he expects Peppers to play again this season, Patriots coach Jerod Mayo left the possibility open Tuesday.

“To me I think it's just respect for the legal process to let that stuff play out," Mayo said. "For us inside these four walls, as long as he's doing the right thing, I expect him to play when he's ready to go.”

Braintree police said they were called to a home for an altercation between two people on Oct. 7, and a woman told them Peppers choked her. Police said they found at the home a clear plastic bag containing a white powder, which later tested positive for cocaine.

Peppers, 29, pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class “B” substance believed to be cocaine. At a court appearance last week a trial date was set for Jan. 22.

A 2017 first-round draft choice by Cleveland, Peppers spent two seasons with the Browns and three with the New York Giants before coming to New England in 2022. He was signed to an extension this summer.