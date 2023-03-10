Jackson's status looms over free agency for Ravens

BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Marcus Peters, LB Justin Houston, CB Kyle Fuller, T Ja'Wuan James, WR Sammy Watkins, CB Trayvon Mullen, LB Jason Pierre-Paul, LB Steven Means, TE Josh Oliver, RB Kenyan Drake, LB Vince Biegel, WR Demarcus Robinson, CB Kevon Seymour, RB Justice Hill, G Ben Powers.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Trystan Colon, QB Tyler Huntley, S Geno Stone, LB Kristian Welch, LB Del'Shawn Phillips, LS Nick Moore.

NEEDS: After putting the nonexclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, the Ravens enter free agency in limbo in a variety of ways. Jackson can negotiate with other teams, and if he reaches an agreement with one, Baltimore can match it or let the star quarterback leave for two first-round draft picks. No matter who the quarterback is, the Ravens could really use an upgrade at receiver, but that might have to come via the trade route given their salary cap situation.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $8 million over.