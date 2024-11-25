SportsFootball

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to practice in hopes of returning against AFC South-leading Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, and quarterback Trevor...

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence stand on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

By The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will practice Monday and “we'll see where he's at from there,” coach Doug Pederson said.

Lawrence missed the past two games, losses to Minnesota and Detroit, with a sprained left shoulder. Lawrence had extra time to rest during Jacksonville's bye week. The Jaguars (2-9) host AFC South-leading Houston (7-5) on Sunday and need a victory to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention.

Pederson said Lawrence is “feeling better" and they will know more about his playing status following practice Wednesday.

Lawrence took a hit to his left shoulder while scrambling at Philadelphia on Nov. 3. Instead of sliding, he chose to go head-first and got hammered by linebacker Zack Baun. Lawrence has practiced some in a limited role since, but was inactive for both games.

Mac Jones started and struggled, completing 31 of 51 passes for 249 yards, with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He was sacked four times.

Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 draft, missed a game for the first time in his professional career in 2023 because of a sprained right shoulder sustained in Week 16. He also missed significant practice time because of other injuries: a sprained left knee in Week 6, a sprained right ankle in Week 13 and a concussion in Week 15.

