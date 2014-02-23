Jadeveon Clowney flops at bench press

Indianapolis - South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier didn't do Jadeveon Clowney any favors when the coach questioned the star defensive end's work ethic in a recent interview.

Clowney didn't do himself any favors in dispelling that notion with his performance today in the bench press at the Scouting Combine.

Clowney, a potential No. 1 overall pick, benched 225 just 21 times. Even Miami punter Pat O'Donnell had 23 reps. And quarterback Brady Quinn had 24 when he came into the league in 2007.

There were 36 defensive linemen who equaled or surpassed Clowney in the bench press. When Mario Williams was the Texans' No. 1 overall pick in 2006, he had 35 reps.