There's no defending Jaguars GM Trent Baalke, especially amid his latest free-agent class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s no defending Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke.

His four-year tenure has been filled with draft mistakes and free-agency blunders, and he's among the many reasons the Jaguars (3-12) have lost 17 of their last 21 games heading into their home finale against Tennessee (3-12).

Selecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall in 2021 was a no-brainer, and taking receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 in April appears to be his best decision.

Just about everything in between has devolved into a head-scratching move, a list that includes drafting Travon Walker over fellow pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson in 2022 as well as questionable early picks like left tackle Walker Little (second round, 2021) and linebacker Devin Lloyd (first round, 2022).

Baalke’s low point was his latest free-agent class, which included defensive lineman Arik Armstead, cornerback Ronald Darby, receiver Gabe Davis, returner Devin Duvernay, center Mitch Morse and safety Darnell Savage.

The Jaguars committed more than $130 million, including more than $75 million guaranteed, to sign those six in March. They’ve given owner Shad Khan little, if any, return on his investment.

Armstead, 31, has two sacks in 15 games and was flagged for being offside on consecutive plays in a 19-14 loss at Las Vegas on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead (91) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

Darby, one of the NFL’s worst-rated cornerbacks in coverage this season, was inactive against the Raiders after getting benched the previous week.

Davis caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games before tearing the meniscus in his left knee in November and landing on injured reserve.

Duvernay, who has been thrust into an expanded role following season-ending injuries to Davis and Christian Kirk, has 10 catches for 75 yards and four carries for 3 yards. He has been slightly more effective on special teams, averaging 8.9 yards on punt returns and 24.1 yards on kickoff returns.

Morse has been the best of the group, although he was flagged twice against the Raiders — penalties that essentially ended drives. Still, the the 32-year-old center has done little to improve the team’s short-yardage woes.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Devin Duvernay reaches out to make a catch as players warm up prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

Savage played just 12 snaps Sunday before leaving with a concussion. His replacement, Andrew Wingard, broke up nearly as many passes (three) in three quarters as Savage did (four) in his last 11 games.

Together, the six newcomers comprise one of the least-productive free-agent classes in franchise history and are one of the many reasons why Baalke’s future in Jacksonville remains murky at best.

What’s working

Getting the ball to Brian Thomas Jr. is the best thing the Jaguars have done over the last four weeks. The rookie from LSU has 31 catches for 399 yards and four touchdowns in those four games. He has been targeted 49 times, including a would-be touchdown he dropped on a deep pass against the Raiders.

What needs help

Jacksonville’s pass-rushing duo of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker has been mostly quiet the last three games. Hines-Allen has six tackles, including a sack, and one QB pressure over that span while Walker has eight tackles, no sacks and two QB pressures. It’s not the performances the Jags need from their most talented position.

Stock up

Rookie defensive tackle Maason Smith, a second-round pick out of LSU, had his best game as a pro in Las Vegas. The 48th overall selection, who was inactive for six games partly because of an ankle injury, notched three tackles — including two for a loss. He also batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage.

Stock down

Running back Tank Bigsby fumbled for the second time in as many games. He also dropped a pass last week in a loss to the New York Jets. It’s been a frustrating span for the second-year pro and third-round pick.

“I couldn’t even sleep last night,” Bigsby said Monday. “That’s a learning mistake, and it can’t happen no more. I’ve just got to move on from it and play confident and be who I am.”

Injuries

Little won't play this week — and might be sidelined the final two games — because of a high ankle sprain. S Darnell Savage (concussion) and LB Ventrell Miller (ankle) are considered day to day. RT Anton Harrison (shoulder) and CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder) should be good to go for the Titans.

Key number

8 — Number of times the Jaguars have lost at least 12 games in a season. It’s happened seven times since Khan bought the team in 2012.

Next steps

The entire organization awaits Khan's decisions regarding the futures of Baalke and coach Doug Pederson.