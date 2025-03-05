Jaguars are releasing WR Christian Kirk after two injury-filled seasons, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing receiver Christian Kirk after two injury-filled seasons.

The move is expected to happen as soon as Wednesday, according to a person familiar with negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side has confirmed Kirk's departure.

Parting with Kirk will save the Jaguars $10.4 million against the salary cap in 2025. It will cost the team $13.6 million in dead money, though.

Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million deal in free agency in 2022. He delivered 84 catches for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns — all career highs — that season. But he's missed 14 games since.

He missed the final five games in 2023 because of a core muscle injury and missed the final nine games last year after breaking a collarbone while trying to make a diving catch on a deep pass.

The Jaguars looked to move him at the trade deadline in late October, but the injury ended any chances of making that work. They discussed having him rework his contract to remain on the roster in 2025, but the sides failed to reach an agreement.

The 28-year-old Kirk has 404 catches for 5,176 yards and 29 touchdowns in seven seasons, including four with Arizona. He clearly became Trevor Lawrence’s second option behind standout rookie Brian Thomas Jr. this season.

Now Kirk joins a crowded field of free-agent receivers, a growing list that includes Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Amari Cooper, Brandin Cooks, DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Lockett.