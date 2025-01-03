Jaguars, Colts try to salvage something from disappointing seasons

Jacksonville (4-12) at Indianapolis (7-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m., EST, Fox.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Colts by 5.

Against the spread: Jacksonville 8-7-1; Indianapolis 9-7.

Series record: Colts lead 27-20.

Last meeting: Jaguars beat the Colts 37-34 on Oct. 6, 2024.

Last week: Jaguars beat the Titans, 20-13; Colts lost at the Giants, 45-33.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Jaguars offense: overall (26), rush (26), pass (23), scoring (T25).

Jaguars defense: overall (31), rush (23), pass (32), scoring (28).

Colts offense: overall (15), rush (8), pass (26), scoring (T16).

Colts defense: overall (29), rush (26), pass (26), scoring (27).

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, second from left, makes an interception over Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut (36) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Turnover differential: Jaguars minus-14; Colts minus-5.

Jaguars player to watch

DEs Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are both closing in on sack records. Hines-Allen needs 2½ sacks to break the franchise record (55) held by Tony Brackens. Walker needs half a sack to become the second player in team history, joining Calais Campbell, to get double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons.

Colts player to watch

RB Jonathan Taylor. Even if QB Anthony Richardson (back spasms) returns to the starting lineup, the Colts may not want to risk much with Richardson's health. Either way, Taylor is trying to finish with a flourish. He's rushed for 450 yards and five TDs over the past three weeks and a fourth straight 100-yard game would match a career best.

Key matchup

Colts CB Kenny Moore vs. Jags WR Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas has had a remarkable season. He heads into the game with eighth-highest total yards receiving (1,179) by a rookie in the Super Bowl era and leads Giants WR Malik Nabers by just 39 yards heading into the season finale. But Thomas will be up against Moore, one of the league's top nickel cornerbacks.

Key injuries

The Jaguars will be without left tackle Walker Little (ankle) for the second consecutive week, leaving Cole Van Lanen to start again. LB Ventrell Miller (ankle) and S Darnell Savage (concussion) also could be sidelined again.

While the Colts biggest question remains Richardson, who would not have participated in Wednesday's practice had Indy held a full workout, there are promising indications starting CB JuJu Brents (knee) could return from injured reserve this week.

Series notes

The Jaguars have won the past three meetings and five of six. ... Jacksonville's third win of the 2022 season, 26-11 in the season finale, knocked the Colts out of the playoffs that season. ... The Jaguars are seeking their second straight season sweep and just the fourth since the two teams became AFC South foes in 2002. ... Indy is 17-6 on its home turf, including five wins in its past six games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Stats and stuff

The Jaguars have lost 17 of their past 22 games, with three of the wins coming against division foes Tennessee and Indianapolis. ... This could be the final game for Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. They are 23-29 in three years together, including 11-6 against the AFC South. Owner Shad Khan has given no indication of what he plans to do, but he skipped a winning locker room last week in what many perceive as him distancing himself from Pederson and Baalke. ... Thomas Jr. needs 21 yards receiving to become the seventh rookie in NFL history to reach 1,200. With 135 yards, he would pass Michael Clayton, Odell Beckham Jr. and Randy Moss for the fifth most by an NFL rookie. ... Travis Etienne needs six receptions to pass Leonard Fournette (134) and move into fourth place in franchise history for most by a running back. ... Walker has at least one QB hit in six consecutive games against Indy. ... Hines-Allen needs three QB pressures to join Trey Hendrickson, Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter and Micah Parsons as the only NFL players with at least 70 in back-to-back seasons. ... Indy was eliminated from playoff contention last week and will miss the postseason for the fourth straight season. ... The Colts have lost two of their past three games. ... Richardson already has set a single-season franchise record for TD runs by a quarterback (six) and needs two more to surpass Jacoby Brissett (11) for No. 5 on Indy's career list. ... Taylor has 23 100-yard games and needs one more to tie Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson for second in Colts history. He needs one TD to pass Hall of Famer Lenny Moore (55) for the most by any Colts player through their first five seasons. ... WR Michael Pittman Jr. has caught at least five passes in five of his past six games and is coming off his best overall game this season — nine receptions, 109 yards, one TD. ... WR Josh Downs needs three catches to pass T.Y. Hilton (132) for second and eight to pass Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (137) for the most by a Colts player over his first two seasons. ... LB Zaire Franklin already has the top three single-season tackling totals in franchise history. He needs two more to top himself for second and 15 to break his record (179), set last season.

Fantasy tip

It's always difficult to make a selection in a game such as this where neither team has much at stake. So take the most obvious play — Taylor's hot hand against a Jaguars defense that has struggled to stop the run.