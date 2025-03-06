Jags continue makeover by cutting tight end Evan Engram and returner Devin Duvernay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram and returner/receiver Devin Duvernay, two more moves that are part of an offensive makeover under new coach Liam Coen.

They also are dumping journeyman cornerback Ronald Darby, who is coming off arguably the worst season in his 10-year professional career.

The Jaguars notified all three players of the pending cuts Thursday, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves won't become official until the new league year begins next week.

Parting with the 30-year-old Engram will save the Jaguars nearly $6 million against the salary cap in 2025. But it will cost them $13.5 million in dead money. Engram spent the last three years with Jacksonville, first on a one-year contract and then returning on a three-year, $41.25 million deal.

Cutting the 27-year-old Duvernay will save the Jaguars $2.7 million in 2025 and cost $1.2 million in dead money. He signed a two-year deal last year.

Releasing the 31-year-old Darby will save the Jaguars $2.4 million in 2025 and cost $2.75 million in dead money. He also signed a two-year deal last year.

The Jaguars also agreed Thursday to trade receiver Christian Kirk to Houston in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2026. That followed veteran center Mitch Morse's decision to retire after 10 seasons.

Engram missed eight games last year, including the final four because of a shoulder injury. He missed four games early in the season because of a strained hamstring.

Engram finished with 47 receptions for 365 yards and a touchdown in 2024. He has 496 catches for 4,922 yards and 25 scores in eight NFL seasons.

Duvernay barely played on offense and was mostly a non-factor on special teams, finishing with 19 punt returns for 167 yards and 14 kickoff returns for 351 yards.

Darby, meanwhile, was one of the league's least productive cornerbacks. He started 12 games before getting benched down the stretch.

Morse, Duvernay and Darby were part of former general manager Trent Baalke's last free-agent class, which also included defensive lineman Arik Armstead, receiver Gabe Davis and safety Darnell Savage.

The Jaguars committed more than $130 million, including more than $75 million guaranteed, to sign those six in March. They delivered little, if any, return on that investment — and now half of them are gone.