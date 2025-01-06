SportsFootball

Jaguars fire coach Doug Pederson, keep GM Trent Baalke after 'best team assembled' wins just 4 games

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson pauses during a news...

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson pauses during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Indianapolis. The Colts won 26-23 in overtime. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

By The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doug Pederson is out as Jacksonville’s head coach after the franchise’s “best team assembled” won just four games.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired Pederson on Monday, a day after a 26-23 loss at Indianapolis in overtime. It was the team’s 18th loss in its last 23 games. But Khan kept general manager Trent Baalke, a questionable decision that surely will affect who will become Jacksonville's next coach.

Khan made the move with one year remaining on Pederson’s contract. The decision came more than five months after Khan stood in front of coaches and players and declared this the “best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars ever."

The 56-year-old Pederson went 23-30 with Jacksonville, a far cry from the Super Bowl-winning coach Khan thought he hired in February 2021.

