Jaguars WR Josh Reynolds ready to put Denver shooting — 'a crazy ordeal' — behind him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Josh Reynolds was ready for another change of scenery after getting shot in Denver in mid-October.

The Jaguars (2-10) claimed Reynolds off waivers from the Broncos on Wednesday, adding the journeyman to help offset season-ending injuries to Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis. The 29-year-old Reynolds missed the last eight games, with the bulk of those coming after the shooting.

“Yeah, man, one of them things I had rather put behind me," Reynolds said following practice Friday, his first public comments since the incident. “But I mean anybody going through that, man, it is a crazy ordeal. But, hey, I’m here now. I’m in sunny Florida. I’m just blessed to be here.”

Reynolds and another man were shot as they drove from a strip club in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, about the time the Broncos were returning from a 33-10 win at New Orleans.

Denver police arrested two men in connection with the shooting, which involved at least 30 rounds getting fired into the vehicle carrying Reynolds and his companions. The men have been charged with six counts of attempted murder, assault and other felonies.

Reynolds was shot once in his left arm and once in the back of his head.

“Was tough for a few weeks, but I had a good support system behind me," Reynolds said. “A lot of the organization over there was helping me out a lot, so they made it easier for me to kind of transition through that whole process.”

His mom was there, too, taking off work to be with him on weekends.

“She’s always been a big part of my life," Reynolds said. "Always been in my corner whenever she can. It’s been awesome to have her traveling and just seeing her at my games, man. It’s awesome.”

Reynolds has 12 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown this season. He has 232 catches for 3,116 yards and 20 scores in eight NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit, Tennessee and Denver. He signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Broncos in 2024.

“You put on the tape, he’s obviously been in a couple of spots, and he’s been a guy that’s a bigger, taller, athletic receiver," Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. "Again, gives us depth where we’re obviously missing Christian and Gabe. Definitely gives us something that we can continue to develop that room, I think.

"It helps us in the way that we’re trying to win these games. We’re trying to go out and play well, and he gives us an opportunity to do that. So, we’re excited to get him going a little bit and see how he can help.”

The Jaguars play at Tennessee (3-9) on Sunday.