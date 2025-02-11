Jaguars president Mark Lamping is now under contract through the 2030 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars president Mark Lamping has signed an extension that puts him under contract through the 2030 season.

Owner Shad Khan announced the move Tuesday, essentially guaranteeing Lamping will run the business side of the franchise beyond the completion of Jacksonville's $1.4 billion stadium renovation. Lamping played a key role in getting the overhaul approved.

It's the third major stadium build of Lamping's career. He was front and center in the development of Busch Stadium in St. Louis and MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. He's been with the Jaguars since Khan bought the franchise in 2012.

“As we look ahead at what will be crucially important years for the Jaguars off the field, especially given all that involves the Stadium of the Future project, the leadership of Mark Lamping is needed more than ever,” Khan said in a statement.

NFL owners unanimously approved Jacksonville’s “stadium of the future” in October, a decision that should keep the Jaguars in one of the league’s smallest markets for at least another 30 years. It is expected to be completed in time for the 2028 season.

Pre-construction work began this month. The Jaguars expect to play in front of a slightly reduced capacity in 2025, a significantly reduced capacity (no upper deck) in 2026 and then host home games in Orlando the following year. They also could play up to three home games overseas in 2027, in London or possibly Ireland.

The proposed 63,000-seat, open-air stadium in Jacksonville includes a translucent covering that’s the equivalent of “wearing shades in the sun,” Lamping has said. It’s expected to lower outside temperatures by 15 degrees.