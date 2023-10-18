Jaguars seek 4th straight win vs. inconsistent Saints

JACKSONVILLE (4-2) at NEW ORLEANS (3-3)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video

OPENING LINE: Saints by 1 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jaguars 4-2; Saints 2-3-1.

SERIES RECORD: Saints lead 5-2.

LAST MEETING: Saints beat Jaguars 13-6 on Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida.

LAST WEEK: Jaguars beat Colts 37-20; Saints lost to Texans 20-13.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) waves to fans as he leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

JAGUARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (13), RUSH (15), PASS (12), SCORING (10).

JAGUARS DEFENSE: OVERALL (21), RUSH (3), PASS (31), SCORING (15).

SAINTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (23), PASS (15), SCORING (24 )

SAINTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (5), SCORING (6)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries against Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (39) in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Jaguars plus-7; Saints plus-2.

JAGUARS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Travis Etienne will play in his home state for the first time in his three-year NFL career. The former Clemson standout from Jennings, Louisiana, has 191 yards rushing and four touchdowns in Jacksonville’s past two games. He’s looking to become the first in franchise history with two rushing scores in three consecutive games.

SAINTS PLAYER TO WATCH: Saints versatile RB Alvin Kamara has averaged 100 yards from scrimmage during his past two games and has been the most reliably productive player for New Orleans for most of his seven-year NFL career.

KEY MATCHUP: If Trevor Lawrence can play, his ability to function against a Saints defense that has been among the best in the NFL against the pass could play a significant role in the outcome.

KEY INJURIES: Lawrence hopes to play despite spraining a ligament in his left knee against Indianapolis on Sunday. If he does, Lawrence will play with a brace for the first time. If he can’t go, backup C.J. Beathard would make his first start since the 2020 season finale with San Francisco. … Jacksonville will be without starting CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) and could be without both starting guards, with Walker Little (knee) ruled out and Brandon Scherff (ankle) questionable. WR Zay Jones (knee) also is out. ... Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (calf) will miss his fourth straight game. ... Both starting tackles from Week 6, Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) on the right side and James Hurst (ankle) on the left have been ruled out as has reserve OL Landon Young (hip). Special teams standout and reserve safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) will miss his second straight game. LB and defensive captain Demario Davis has been rested this week with a sore knee and was questionable.

SERIES NOTES: The Saints have won the past four meetings — all while Sean Payton was the coach in New Orleans. The Jaguars have not beaten the Saints since December 2003, when New Orleans converted a successful series of laterals on the final play of regulation for a potential game-tying touchdown, only to have kicker John Carney miss the extra point to give Jacksonville a 20-19 victory.

STATS AND STUFF: The Jaguars lead the NFL with 15 takeaways, including nine during their three-game winning streak. … Lawrence has a rushing TD in both of his Thursday night games. He has no interceptions and a 91.4 QB rating in three primetime starts. … Etienne has 100 or more yards from scrimmage in four consecutive road games. … WR Calvin Ridley has at least 90 yards receiving in five of his six games against the Saints. … Evan Engram is tied for the NFL lead among TEs with 36 catches this season. … LB Josh Allen is tied for third in the NFL with seven sacks. … CB Darious Williams can become the first player in franchise history with an interception in four consecutive games. … Saints QB Derek Carr passed for season-high 353 yards in Week 6, the 35th 300-yard game of his career and his second this season. ... Kamara had seven receptions and 104 scrimmage yards (68 rushing, 36 receiving) in Week 6, his 46th-career game with five-plus catches. ... Kamara has 44 games with 100 or more scrimmage yards, third most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017. ... WR Chris Olave had seven receptions and a team-high 96 yards receiving last week and has four games with six-plus catches and 80-plus yards receiving. ... WR Michael Thomas caught five passes in Week 6. ... WR Rashid Shaheed had 103 scrimmage yards (85 receiving, 18 rushing) and his fourth career TD catch in Week 6. Shaheed ranks third in the NFL with 18.6 yards per reception this season. ... DE Cameron Jordan has 16 1/2 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in 13 Thursday games. ... LB Demario Davis had his second sack of the season and two TFL last week. ... DE Carl Granderson had a sack and two TFL last week and has at least one sack in two straight games. ... S Tyrann Mathieu has three TFL and two interceptions in his past four games vs. Jacksonville. ... CB Alontae Taylor and CB Isaac Yiadom each have seven passes defensed this season, tied for second most in the NFL.

FANTASY TIP: Chris Olave has been the Saints best receiver this season with 32 catches for 414 yards and a touchdown — and this week will be facing a Jags defense that has been among the NFL's worst against the pass.