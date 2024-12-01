Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence out with a concussion after violent hit from Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a violent elbow to the facemask from Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair that prompted two sideline-clearing scuffles.

Lawrence was scrambling for a 6-yard gain on a second-and-7 play in the second quarter. He initiated a slide before Al-Shaair raised his forearm and unleashed on the defenseless quarterback.

Lawrence clinched both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury. He was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense and mobbed Al-Shaair, whose latest perceived cheap shot could result in a suspension.

Lawrence eventually was helped to his feet and loaded into the front seat of a cart to be taken off the field. He was not transported to a hospital for tests. He was quickly ruled out with a concussion, though.

Fox Sports color analyst Daryl Johnston was outraged by the hit, calling it a “cheap shot” that’s “disrespectful” to an opponent and the game.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans told Fox Sports at halftime the play was “not representative of us.” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said it was a “blatant hit.”

Al-Shaair and Jaguars rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected after the first altercation. Jones appeared to push an official. As Al-Shaair was leaving the field, fans and veteran guard Brandon Scherff started shouting at him and ignited another melee.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is looked at by trainers after a late hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Officials and coaches got the teams under control before play resumed.

Mac Jones replaced Lawrence, with the Jaguars trailing 6-0.