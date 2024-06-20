Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence insists $275M contract extension won't create any added pressure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence insists his new contract, which makes him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history, won’t create any added pressure.

Lawrence signed the five-year, $275 million contract extension Thursday, a week after agreeing to the deal. It includes $142 million fully guaranteed and a $37.5 million signing bonus.

“Being a starting quarterback in this league is a big responsibility,” Lawrence said. “The team goes as you go, and I know that. That’s a big responsibility, so I’m not going to add any pressure to myself just based on getting this contract. It doesn’t really change what I expect of myself and what the team expects of me."

Lawrence would have signed the deal last week, but it got done hours before a vacation with his wife and in-laws. He and his wife Marissa returned to the stadium Thursday to sign amid little fanfare; coach Doug Pederson and most of his teammates were out of town.

Nonetheless, Lawrence’s deal is the latest move in what could provide long-term stability for the small-market franchise.

Pass rusher Josh Allen signed a five-year, $141 million deal in April that included a $32 million signing bonus, and the Jaguars and the city are on the verge of getting final approval on a $1.4 billion stadium renovation.

Those are significant changes for a team that spent the past 15 years dealing with relocation rumors and had only re-signed two first-round picks — quarterback Blake Bortles and defensive lineman Tyson Alualu — drafted since 2007.

The two sides worked on contract details for months as the quarterback broke ground on a new house in the area.

“We love it here; it's become home,” Lawrence said. “Our families love it. Families love visiting here, and we’ve really settled in. … The way the organization’s going and the direction that we’re heading on the football side, that makes it obviously a no-brainer for us.

“I want to be the quarterback here. I want to bring a championship to Jacksonville. That’s my goal, and I really know that we can accomplish that."

Lawrence will get an average of $55 million annually over the life of the extension, tying him with Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow for the most in NFL history. Lawrence is now the sixth QB making more than $50 million a year, and he’s the youngest on the list.

The 24-year-old is 21-31 as a three-year starter, including 1-1 in the playoffs, and has a whopping 60 turnovers — a number he needs to trim to become the player the Jags believe he can be.

The Jaguars point to a 19-game stretch spanning the 2022-23 seasons in which Lawrence was at his best. He threw for 4,713 yards, with 29 TDs and 11 INTs, as Jacksonville went 14-5 during that span. General manager Trent Baalke and Pederson believe it’s a glimpse of what Lawrence can do when healthy and humming.

“I’m excited for the future with Trevor. He’s excited based on the conversations we’ve had since the season,” Pederson said. “I just know that our guy is the right guy. He’s got the right demeanor. He’s got the right leadership. It’s our job as coaches now to make sure he takes that next step.”

Lawrence is coming off an injury-filled season in which he missed the first game of his professional career because of a sprained throwing shoulder and significant practice time because of a sprained left knee, a sprained right ankle and a concussion.

The injury woes played a part in the worst late-season collapse in franchise history. The Jaguars (9-8) dropped five of their final six games and missed the postseason after spending three months atop the AFC South.

Baalke responded by revamping Lawrence’s offensive line and receiving group. He re-signed left guard Ezra Cleveland and added veteran center Mitch Morse in free agency and then drafted a potential future starter with fourth-round pick Javon Foster out of Missouri.

Baalke also replaced receivers Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones and Jamal Agnew with first-round speedster Brian Thomas Jr., former Buffalo starter Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay.

“I think this is definitely the best team that we’ve had here in my eyes just at this point in the year," Lawrence said. “I feel very confident in that. ... We have good people here and that’s important to having success.”