SportsFootball

Jaguars return home after getting stuck on Indianapolis tarmac for 7 hours during storm

A statue of Peyton Manning by Ryan Feeney is covered...

A statue of Peyton Manning by Ryan Feeney is covered with snow outside Lucas Oil Stadium after an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Indianapolis. The Colts won 26-23 in overtime. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

By The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars returned home early Monday after spending seven hours waiting through a winter storm on the tarmac at Indianapolis International Airport.

The National Weather Service reported heavy snow — between 2 and 5 inches — freezing drizzle and wind gusts of up to 40 mph in central Indiana.

The Jaguars (4-13) had hoped to get out of Indy before the worst of it, but their game against the Colts went to overtime and caused enough of a delay that players, coaches and staff got stuck. The Jaguars lost 26-23.

Their charter flight finally was cleared to leave at 1 a.m. EST and landed in Jacksonville two hours later. It delayed owner Shad Khan's scheduled meeting with coach Doug Pederson to decide their path moving forward.

The Kansas City Chiefs avoided traveling in the storm by remaining overnight in Denver following their game against the Broncos.

More football news

Jaguars return home after getting stuck on Indianapolis tarmac for 7 hours during storm
Darnold and Vikings will look for answers instead of getting a playoff bye2m read
Lions beat Vikings 31-9, win NFC North and No. 1 seed, dropping division rivals to No. 53m read
Geno Smith throws career-high 4 TD passes in Seahawks' 30-25 win over playoff-bound Rams3m read
Lions secure NFC's No. 1 seed, Broncos and Buccaneers clinch the NFL's final two playoff spots1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME