Jaguars return home after getting stuck on Indianapolis tarmac for 7 hours during storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars returned home early Monday after spending seven hours waiting through a winter storm on the tarmac at Indianapolis International Airport.

The National Weather Service reported heavy snow — between 2 and 5 inches — freezing drizzle and wind gusts of up to 40 mph in central Indiana.

The Jaguars (4-13) had hoped to get out of Indy before the worst of it, but their game against the Colts went to overtime and caused enough of a delay that players, coaches and staff got stuck. The Jaguars lost 26-23.

Their charter flight finally was cleared to leave at 1 a.m. EST and landed in Jacksonville two hours later. It delayed owner Shad Khan's scheduled meeting with coach Doug Pederson to decide their path moving forward.

The Kansas City Chiefs avoided traveling in the storm by remaining overnight in Denver following their game against the Broncos.