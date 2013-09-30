Jake Locker needs more tests on hip, coach Mike Munchak says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Coach Mike Munchak says quarterback Jake Locker needs more tests on his injured hip and he doesn't know how long the QB will be out.

Munchak is optimistic Locker will be back this season.

The coach said Monday that Locker will have another MRI exam Tuesday to diagnose the extent of the injury, giving the Titans a better idea of when he can return. Munchak also says any reports on how much time Locker will miss is simply guessing now.

Locker spent the night in the hospital after being injured early in the third quarter of a 38-13 win over the New York Jets. Munchak called the hit on his quarterback "totally unnecessary."

Ryan Fitzpatrick now will replace Locker in Sunday's game against Kansas City (4-0).