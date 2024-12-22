SportsFootball

Jalen Hurts ruled out of the Eagles' game at the Commanders with a concussion

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball...

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Landover, Md. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. — Jalen Hurts was ruled out of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game at the Washington Commanders on Sunday with a concussion.

Hurts’ head bounced off the ground at the end of one run, and Frankie Luvu hit him in the helmet at the end of another early in the first quarter. Hurts went to the blue medical tent on the visiting sideline and was replaced at quarterback by Kenny Pickett.

After putting his helmet back on and trying to return to the game, Hurts was escorted back to the tent and then down the tunnel to the locker room. Pickett threw a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown and an interception after, and Saquon Barkley ran for two TDs as the Eagles went up 21-7 before the end of the first quarter.

Hurts was 1 of 4 passing for 11 yards and ran for 41 before leaving. He had led the team to a franchise-record 10-game winning streak.

More football news

Ravens finally got the breaks in their series with Pittsburgh, and they won convincingly2m read
Texans WR Tank Dell released from hospital, headed back to Houston after severe knee injury2m read
Jalen Hurts ruled out of the Eagles' game at the Commanders with a concussion
The aching Steelers still control their destiny in the AFC North. Their grasp, however, is slipping3m read
Josh Jacobs re-emerging as one of the NFL's elite RBs again in his first season with Packers3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME