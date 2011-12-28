Jason Taylor says he’ll retire after season

DAVIE, Fla. — Linebacker Jason Taylor says he’ll retire after this season, his 15th in the NFL and his 13th with the Miami Dolphins.

Taylor, who made the announcement following practice Wednesday, leads all active players with 139 1 / 2 sacks, sixth all-time. He has six fumble returns for touchdowns, an NFL record.

He’ll conclude his career Sunday against the New York Jets. It’ll be his 204th game with the Dolphins, which ranks second to Dan Marino’s 242.

Taylor made the Pro Bowl six times, spending much of his career at end before switching to linebacker. He has been used mostly in passing situations this season and has seven sacks, which ranks second on the team.

Taylor has had three stints with the Dolphins, who drafted him in the third round in 1997. He also played for the Redskins in 2008, and he helped the Jets reach the AFC championship game in 2010. He never made it to the Super Bowl.

His best season was in 2006, when he was chosen NFL Defensive Player of the Year. That season he had 13 1 / 2 sacks, forced 10 fumbles and returned two interceptions for scores.

Taylor has scored nine touchdowns, the most by any player whose primary position was the defensive line and who entered the league after 1970. His four safeties are tied for fourth most in NFL history. He holds a Dolphins record with 27 fumble recoveries.

Taylor is certain to stay busy in retirement. He has dabbled in acting and earned runner-up honors on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” in 2008. He has been honored many times for his work in the community, and his South Florida foundation has contributed more than $2 million in grants and services to help children.