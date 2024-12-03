Fueled by boos, Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy turns in 235-yard performance in return to Denver

DENVER — The boos only brought out the best in Jerry Jeudy as he returned to Denver.

"They only boo you,” Jeudy reasoned, “when they know there’s something great in you.”

The explosive Cleveland Browns wideout turned in an electric performance Monday night with nine catches for 235 yards — the most in NFL history by a receiver against his former team. He also had a 70-yard touchdown in a 41-32 loss to the Broncos.

Jeudy, who played his first four seasons with Denver, was jeered every time he caught the ball. He loved all the noise directed at him, even motioning at times for the crowd to get even louder.

His only regret? The Browns (3-9) couldn't close out the win, as quarterback Jameis Winston threw a pair of pick-6s to go with four TD passes and a franchise-best 497 yards passing.

“Came up short,” Jeudy said. “Got to find a way to finish, find a way to win.”

Jeudy has formed quite a connection with Winston, catching 28 passes over the last four games.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) celebrates his 5-yard reception for a touchdown with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Winston and Jeudy got rolling early against Denver with a 44-yard completion on the Browns’ first offensive play. Jeudy reminded Broncos fans of his vast potential when he caught a deep pass and raced 70 yards for a score. He paused at the goal line before falling backward into the end zone to punctuate the play.

Jeudy, a first-round draft pick in 2020, was traded to Cleveland this spring after an up-and-down tenure in the Mile High City.

“He’s phenomenal. Beginning of the week he knew what time it was," said Winston, who threw three interceptions. "He was hungry, he was prepared, he was ready to get back here and show up and show off. And he did that. It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get this win for him, but I’m happy he had a career day. I’m happy he did amazing. He’s an amazing receiver.”

For Winston, it was a game in which many things went right — and wrong.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy reacts after his successful 2-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

Ja’Quan McMillian returned an interception 44 yards for a game-sealing touchdown with 1:48 remaining. Nik Bonitto also intercepted Winston and took it 71 yards to the house late in the second quarter. Winston became the first NFL quarterback to throw for 400 or more yards with four or more TD passes and two pick-6s.

“It was my fault,” Winston said. "I’ve got to play better.”

The plan by the Browns was to target Jeudy often. They did, too — 13 times. He averaged 26.1 yards per catch.

“Jerry executed the plan really well,” Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Got him open. Jameis made some throws. It’s hard in the losing effort to feel good about anything.”

No matter who lined up on him, even star Denver cornerback Pat Surtain II, Jeudy found a way to get open.

“It’s always great going against Pat,” said Jeudy, who played at Alabama with Surtain. "He’s a great corner in this league, been going against him my whole life. He’s always going to give you a challenge.”

Jerry said there's no lingering bitterness or animosity toward the Broncos (8-5).

“At the end of the day, it’s football. It’s competitive,” Jeudy said. "Everybody has juice when it’s time to play. Everybody wants to be great. Everybody wants to win. That’s it. No beef.”