Jets in 2023: Will they match the hype?

3 reasons the Jets will contend

1. Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets have a generational quarterback leading them and his sole mission is to win the Super Bowl. Rodgers will elevate everyone’s play and attention to detail — on both sides of the football. There’s a much different standard with Rodgers. It’s been a long while since the Jets have had a quarterback who can lift the franchise.

2. The defense.

They ranked fourth last year and return all their stars and playmakers. The D-line is stacked. They may have the NFL’s No. 1 cornerback group. Tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner are driven to be the best at their positions. For many, it’s Year Three in the system. This group could dominate.

3. Weapons galore.

Garrett Wilson is a rising star. So is Breece Hall, returning from ACL surgery. Add in Pro Bowl back Dalvin Cook, receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, tight ends Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert and Rodgers’ ability to get the ball to his playmakers, and the Jets will be very difficult to defend.

3 reasons why the Jets may disappoint this season

1. The O-line.

Protecting Aaron Rodgers is everything. The strength and health of the offensive line has been an ongoing topic. If Mekhi Becton (knee surgery) and Duane Brown (shoulder surgery) stay healthy, the Jets could be in good shape up front.

2. Health.

The Jets can’t afford injuries to key players if they are to be serious contenders. Rodgers tops the list. Zach Wilson has improved, but there will be a major drop-off if he’s under center.

3. Overconfidence.

The Jets lead the NFL in hype. Teams will try to knock them down a peg. Rodgers is used to having a target on his back, but the younger players aren’t. If they don’t handle adversity, the hype train could get derailed.