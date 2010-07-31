A look at the Jets

Will CB Darrelle Revis show up?

The contract stalemate between the Jets and their best defensive player has been a huge storyline all offseason, and it reached a boiling point of sorts when the Pro Bowl cornerback staged a protest by sitting out for a few plays during the first day of minicamp last month. Due a base salary of $1 million, Revis wants to be the league's highest-paid corner. He could dig in with a holdout, though he'd be fined $16,000 per day.

Who's the starting left guard?

A few eyebrows were raised when the Jets released left guard Alan Faneca, electing to tinker with an offensive line that helped pave the way for the NFL's top ground attack last season. They drafted the raw Vladimir Ducasse in the second round with hopes he might be able to step into Faneca's old spot right away, but he'll be battling it out with second-year reserve Matt Slauson for the starting nod.

Is Nick Folk really the answer at kicker?

The Jets didn't want to meet Jay Feely's asking price and settled for the erratic Folk, who was booted out of Dallas near the end of the 2009 campaign because of his inconsistency. Folk's been up-and-down in his short practice time with his new team, and there's a good chance the Jets will go after the loser of the Texans' kicking battle between Neil Rackers and Kris Brown when that's settled.

Lights, camera, action!

Fans will get an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the Jets thanks to HBO's continuously rolling cameras.

The team will be featured on the sixth season of the cable channel's "Hard Knocks" series, a 60-minute program that aims to give viewers a unique perspective on what it's like during training camp. The show will premiere Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. and a new episode will air each week for fiveconsecutive weeks.

Quarterback shuffle

The Jets have a logjam behind Mark Sanchez with four other quarterbacks on the roster. They signed Mark Brunell on Thursday to serve as Sanchez's backup. Kellen Clemens could be the odd man out, given the expected battle between Kevin O'Connell and Erik Ainge for the No. 3 spot.

Arlington or bust

With a bevy of offseason moves that included bringing in a few players who are in the final year of their contracts, the Jets have stacked the deck to make a big Super Bowl push. Coach Rex Ryan already is boasting that his team should be the one to beat, and the Jets are aware that anything less than a victory in Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium isn't going to cut it.

Rookies who'll make a splash

Kyle Wilson (CB) The Jets' first-round pick is versatile and should be asked to contribute immediately in key roles. He'll be the starting nickel back and will line up mostly on slot receivers. He'll also play a big part on special teams as a returner.

Vladimir Ducasse (OL) He may not be the most talkative guy, but the Jets are impressed with the skill set and intangibles of their second-round pick. The UMass product will vie with Matt Slauson for the starting job at left guard, one the coaching staff believes he's capable of doing.

Joe McKnight (RB) The fourth-round pick almost has no choice but to make a name for himself the right way now. He failed his conditioning test Thursday, not exactly a good thing, given that he struggled with his conditioning in rookie minicamp, vomiting and experiencing leg cramps. He has to pick up his game immediately or he'll really be ridiculed.