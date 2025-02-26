Lions' Dan Campbell on new Jets coach Aaron Glenn: 'He's going to be phenomenal'

INDIANAPOLIS – Dan Campbell was one of the people who helped prepare Aaron Glenn to run his own team and is sure that the new Jets head coach will be successful doing it.

“AG's a superstar," Campbell said at the NFL Combine.

Campbell worked closely with Glenn the previous nine seasons. When Campbell became the Lions head coach in 2020, he hired Glenn to be his defensive coordinator. The two of them spent the prior five seasons on Sean Payton’s staff in New Orleans, where Campbell was the assistant head coach.

Glenn became the Jets coach just over a month ago. In that time, he’s filled out his staff, worked with new general manager Darren Mougey on a plan for free agency and the draft and on the decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets are Glenn’s team now. He’s bringing a no-nonsense approach to the franchise and has made it clear that the Jets will be a team and not a group of individuals. Glenn got fiery when he was asked about Rodgers this week.

“I don't want to disrespect anybody on our team by just talking about the quarterback,” Glenn said.

Glenn’s plan is to oversee everything and not just focus on the defense. He hired former NFL head coach Steve Wilks to be his defensive coordinator and call the plays, so he can be more of a CEO and make sure everything is running the way Glenn wants.

Campbell believes Glenn will flourish doing things this way and described him as “the CEO of our defense.” Campbell is confident Glenn has the background to make it work. They had many conversations over the years that were more global and not just defensive game planning.

“He's been somebody that I've bounced a lot of things off of,” Campbell said. “I'd tell him a number of things that come up within the offseason, during the season that pertains to rules, roster, could be the cap, it could be game situations.

“So this is not going to be something that's going to be new to him. He's going to be ready for this. He's going to be like anybody else. He'll have to learn on the fly, and there'll be things that you're not going to know what you don't know until you're in it. But he's going to be phenomenal, man.”

The Jets believe Glenn will be. They’ve entrusted him to change the culture and put an end to their long playoff drought, which currently stands at 14 consecutive years.

Glenn has seen what it takes to turn around a franchise as a coach in Detroit and as a player under Bill Parcells with the Jets. Parcells took over a team that went 1-15 in 1996. The Jets won nine and 12 games, respectively, the next two years. Glenn considers Parcells one of his mentors.

He also had some good years under Payton as a player and a coach in New Orleans. Glenn remains close with Payton, now the Broncos head coach. Payton feels Glenn is built for the Jets’ job.

“They’re getting someone who’s super passionate,” Payton said. “I think we’re in that profession (that) it’s important. He’s confident. He’s certainly earned that opportunity. I spoke to him the night before he took that job and I could feel his excitement.”

Payton’s relationship with Glenn goes back to 2005 in Dallas. Payton was the Cowboys assistant head coach under Parcells. Glenn was a starting cornerback and Campbell a tight end on that team.

In 2016, Payton hired Glenn to be his defensive backs coach in New Orleans. The Saints led the NFL in interceptions in 2020.

“Look, I’ve been fortunate enough to have a lot great assistants work with me, and Aaron was right there at the top,” Payton said. “Everyone got along well with him. He loved his job. He communicated well with his players. You saw that when he became a coordinator, and I think you’re going to see that in New York. I’m excited for him.”