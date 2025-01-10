Jets interview former player Aaron Glenn for their head-coaching vacancy

The Jets met with one of their former players about their head-coaching vacancy.

Aaron Glenn, a Jets’ first-round pick in 1994, interviewed for the job on Thursday. He’s been Detroit’s defensive coordinator for the past four years.

The Jets also interviewed Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer for their general manager vacancy. Farmer, a White Plains native, has nearly 20 years of NFL front office experience.

Glenn, 52, is an appealing candidate because of his history with the Jets, leadership qualities and coaching performance. The Lions were 31st in points allowed in Glenn’s first season. They ranked seventh this season and went 15-2 to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The former cornerback would be a popular pick with Jets’ fans, too. But Glenn is drawing interest from other teams. He will interview with the Saints, Raiders, Jaguars and Bears.

Glenn is considered a leading candidate for the New Orleans job. He played and coached for the Saints. Glenn reportedly declined the Patriots’ interview request.

He’s the fifth known coaching candidate to interview with the Jets, joining Ron Rivera, Mike Vrabel, Rex Ryan and Matt Nagy. The Jets also interviewed Glenn in 2021 for the head-coaching position that they gave to Robert Saleh. Saleh was fired in October.

The Jets drafted Glenn with the No. 12 pick in 1994. He also played for the Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints during his 15-year career.

Glenn started 120 games in eight seasons with the Jets and made two Pro Bowls. His 24 interceptions are tied for the fourth most in franchise history. The Jets reached the playoffs twice with Glenn.

He returned to the Jets in 2012 and worked as a scout for two years. Mike Tannenbaum was the Jets’ general manager when Glenn was hired. Tannenbaum is a part of the Jets’ searches. Owner Woody Johnson hired The 33rd Team – founded by Tannenbaum - to help the Jets find their next general manager and coach.

Glenn’s first coaching job was as the Browns assistant defensive backs coach (2014-15). That was followed by five years as Saints defensive backs coach. Glenn was a part of two top-10 defenses in New Orleans and four teams that won the division.

Farmer is the seventh candidate to interview for the Jets’ general manager job. They’ve also spoken to Thomas Dimitroff, Jon Robinson, Jim Nagy, Louis Riddick, Alec Halaby and Mike Borgonzi.

A former Eagles linebacker, Farmer joined the Rams as a scouting consultant in 2020. He’s been their senior personnel executive the past four seasons. Farmer works closely with general manager Les Snead throughout the draft process.

Some important players drafted by the Rams during Farmer’s tenure include Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, Steve Avila and TuTu Atwell. The Rams have made the playoffs four times and won a Super Bowl during that period.

Prior to Los Angeles, Farmer had a rough two years as the Browns general manager. They went 10-22 and Farmer was suspended for four games in 2015 for violating the NFL’s electronic device policy. He texted coaches on the sideline during games.

Farmer has also worked as Cleveland’s assistant general manager, Kansas City’s director of player personnel and a Falcons scout.