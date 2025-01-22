Jets pick Aaron Glenn as next head coach

Nearly 31 years after drafting him in the first round, the Jets are bringing No. 31 home.

Aaron Glenn is the new head coach of the Jets. The two sides reached an agreement on Wednesday. Glenn, 52, reportedly received a five-year deal.

Next up for the Jets is hiring a general manager. They had former Washington assistant general manager Lance Newmark in for a second interview on Tuesday. He is still under consideration, but a league source said the Jets will bring in other general manager candidates for second interviews.

The Jets will have second interviews with Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown on Thursday, according to the source.

Glenn, Detroit’s defensive coordinator for the past four seasons, was the only coaching candidate the Jets interviewed twice. He came to the Jets facility on Tuesday.

They worked quickly to get something done. Glenn, who wore No. 31 in his eight seasons as a Jets cornerback, was scheduled to interview with the Saints later this week. New Orleans was said to be very interested in Glenn.

"This place is special for me," Glenn said in a statement. "From the time I was drafted and practiced on Long Island, to the time I came back as a scout in New Jersey, this organization has always felt like home."

He has no head coaching experience, but Glenn is a proven leader who holds players accountable. He knows the New York market well and what’s expected and is a Bill Parcells disciple. Glenn also has been through a rebuild and culture change with Detroit.

The Lions went 3-13-1 in Glenn’s first season in 2021. They were 15-2 and the NFC’s No. 1 seed this season. Despite a slew of injuries on defense. Glenn’s unit was seventh in scoring defense, allowed the lowest passer rating and the fifth-fewest rushing yards.

"To our players, prepare to be coached with everything we have,” Glenn said. “That is our responsibility. I ask that we share the same vision and that's working towards winning a championship. To our fans, simply put, expect a winning team that you will be proud of."

The Jets - with the help of The 33rd Team, led by ex-Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum and former Vikings GM Chris Spielman - interviewed 16 people for their coaching job. Mike Vrabel was widely believed to be their top choice, but he returned to New England, where he played for eight seasons. The Jets turned to a former player who spent eight years with them.

"I'm excited to welcome Aaron Glenn home as the head coach of the New York Jets," Jets owner Woody Johnson said. "Aaron earned this opportunity through almost three decades of NFL experience – ten with us as a player and a scout. He brings tremendous leadership skills and the vision this organization needs to be successful. I am thrilled to see him lead this team."

Glenn and the new general manager will be tasked with trying to turn around a franchise that hasn’t reached the Super Bowl since 1969 and has missed the playoffs for 14 consecutive seasons. It’s the longest active streak in the four major pro sports.

In that time, the Jets have lost at least 10 games eight times in nine years. The Jets have lost 59 games over the past five seasons, one behind Carolina for the most in the NFL in that span.

They’re coming off a season in which much was expected with Aaron Rodgers leading the offense. They went 5-12.

Robert Saleh was fired after five games with the Jets at 2-3. His replacement, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich went 3-9 as interim coach. Ulbrich interviewed for the Jets full-time coaching job. He was hired over the weekend as the Falcons defensive coordinator.

Rodgers’ future as a Jet also could be up to Glenn and the next general manager. Rodgers hasn’t decided if he wants to play next season, but he said he expected to talk to the new regime and see “if we all want to do the dance together or if it's not in the cards.”

Much has been made about Glenn having no head coaching experience and only knowing defense. Recently, Glenn assured teams interested in hiring him that he’s not one-dimensional.

“I’m a coach,” Glenn said. “I just happen to be on the defense. I understand the offense just as well as a number of people. If you’re going to hire me, you’re going to hire a coach, not a defensive coach. I’m going to talk to the offense just as much as I’m going to talk to the defense.”

Glenn has been trying to assemble his staff. One potential name for defensive coordinator is Steve Wilks, a former NFL head coach. Possible offensive coaches include Rams passing-game coordinator/tight ends coach Nick Caley, Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell, Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Raiders offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

The No. 12 pick in 1994, Glenn played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints. He returned to the Jets as a scout in 2012. Two years later he became the Browns assistant defensive backs coach. Glenn also spent five years as the Saints defensive backs coach.

The most legendary Jet of all is happy with the hire.

I’m hoping all @nyjets fans are as thrilled as my family and I are that Aaron Glenn is our new Head Coach,” Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath tweeted. “I wish the season would start next week!”